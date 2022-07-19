Ford unveils the most powerful F-150 pickup in history

The F-150, considered one of the most popular pickup trucks in the world, is now in its fourteenth generation in the US. To celebrate the model’s success, Ford has just launched an even more aggressive version: the ‘Raptor R‘.

The design is based on the F-150 Raptor, which itself is an improved model of the vehicle. The pickup underwent several visual changes and especially under the hood. As a comparison, the current Raptor comes with a 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 gasoline engine, while the Raptor R is powered by a 5.2-liter supercharged V8, capable of generating no less than 700 hp and 868 Nm of torque.

To give you an idea, this is the same engine as the current Mustang Shelby GT500, one of Ford’s most traditional sports models. The difference is that the brand’s high-performance division has optimized the V8 for off-road use as well, calibrating the supercharger and adding a new pulley to increase low-rpm torque.

New F-150 Raptor R pickup. Image: Ford/Disclosure

The Raptor R comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission, also factory-tuned for challenging terrain. For now, the automaker has not yet announced the performance numbers. The original model with a V6 engine accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds, a mark that should be easily surpassed by the Raptor R.

The updates don’t stop there, the car’s air intake volume has also been increased by 66%, which, according to Ford, helps the engine breathe better.

Image: Ford/Disclosure

A new front axle with an aluminum frame helps with extra torque and when driving on uneven surfaces. An exhaust system unique to the Raptor R is also fitted. The suspension, meanwhile, features five links at the rear, extra-long trailing arms and electronically adjustable dampers. Finally, the 37-inch tires help provide greater ground clearance.

Inside, the aggressive look continues with Recaro sports seats and carbon fiber door trim. The infotainment screen is 12 inches, compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Image: Ford/Disclosure

It is worth remembering that the Raptor seal first appeared on the F-150 in 2010, since then, Ford remains focused on power and the off-road appeal of the model, which culminated in the most extreme variant presented so far. At first, the Raptor R will be sold only in the US. The final price has not yet been announced by the automaker.

