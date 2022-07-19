Former City boss and 777 executives arrive in Rio for another round of meetings with Vasco | vasco

Four executives from the top management of 777 Partners arrived in Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday morning for a two-day stay with the aim of aligning with Vasco some points of the future Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), increasingly closer to be constituted. They stay in Rio until next Thursday.

traveled this time Juan Arciniegasdirector of entertainment at 777 (a portfolio that encompasses football), Nicolas Mayahead of operations, Johannes Sporsgeneral director of Genoa (Italian club that belongs to 777) and Don Dransfieldformer City Group strategy chief recently hired to lead American group football worldwide.

Don Dransfield, former world head of the City Group and current director of 777 Partners

This is Don’s first visit to Vasco, as he was only hired at the end of May. Arciniegas, Nicolas and Johannes have been to Rio recently to visit Vasco’s facilities and meet with the management board.

The purpose of the trip, this time, is to hold a new round of meetings and adjust the final details of the transaction, especially with regard to the organizational chart of the company that will be created – of which 70% will belong to 777 Partners and 30% to Vasco.

In a presentation to Vasco’s Deliberative Council two weeks ago, it was informed that the Board of Directors of SAF will have seven seats, two of which will be occupied by names indicated by the club and five by 777. 777.

The executives are expected in São Januário at night to watch the match between Vasco and Ituano, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão Series B. The ball rolls at 21:30 (Brasília time), but before that, there will be a presentation by Alex Teixeira to the crowd. All tickets have been sold.

There is still no deadline for the completion of Vasco’s SAF process. At the moment, the rite is paralyzed by an injunction obtained by the Consumer Rights Commission of Alerj in the first instance – the club has already appealed. Questioned by the ge, 777, through its advice, informed that it will not comment on the case.

