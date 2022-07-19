Four restaurants in SP are among the 100 best restaurants in the world | Sao Paulo

The restaurant “A Casa do Porco”, in downtown São Paulo, was considered the seventh best in the world by the list “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants”, traditional annual ranking of the best in the world made by the British magazine “Restaurant”.

The announcement was made this Monday (18) during an event in London. Last year, he was ranked 17th, and in 2019, he was ranked 39th. Now, he has become the only Brazilian among the top 10.

In the list of the 100 best in the world, there are 3 more São Paulo restaurants: DOM, Evvai and Maní (see below). Oteque, in Rio de Janeiro, ranked 47th.

The restaurant with a peculiar decoration is managed by the couple Jefferson and Janaina Rueda, in the heart of downtown São Paulo.

In the award description, it is mentioned that Ruedas’ exclusive tasting menu ‘Da Roça para o Centro’ features pork and vegetables from Sítio Rueda, the farm they bought in Jefferson’s hometown of São José do Rio Pardo.

The main course of Porco San Zé is a portion of pork roasted on a skewer for six to eight hours with vegetables. Real pork-o-philes can also order a pig’s head on request.

See the people from São Paulo who ranked between 51st and 100th in 2022:

DOM – São Paulo (53rd position)

Commanded by chef Alex Atala, the restaurant opened in 1999 in downtown São Paulo and is in 53rd place in the “Restaurant” ranking of 2022.

According to the description of the award, DOM has become an institution of Brazilian cuisine. It is currently located at Rua Barão de Capanema, Jardins.

“Go through the imposing front door in the leafy center of São Paulo to taste a jaw-dropping tasting menu, with octopus and artichoke, ant, mango and papaya, and for dessert, green fig with gorgonzola and port wine”, he describes. the ranking page.

Evvai – São Paulo (67th position)

The Pinheiros restaurant, led by chef Luiz Filipe Souza, appears in 67th place. As the listing describes, the “crab-stuffed minitortellini is a must, along with the linguini with pea sauce and sea urchin.”

The text continues: “There is an excellent wine list and classic and creative cocktails such as negronis or chai-infused gin.”

Maní – São Paulo (96th position)

Also located in the trendy district of Pinheiros, Maní is inspired by organic ingredients. The kitchen is led by Helena Rizzo, who has already been recognized as the best female chef in Latin America and the best female chef in the world.

