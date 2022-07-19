FTGS profit will be paid in August to Brazilians

One of the main benefits for Brazilian workers, the Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço (FGTS), is a fund created with the objective of protecting workers who are dismissed without just cause. The “FGTS profit”, which are amounts referring to the values ​​applied by the government in public works, in which about 95% of the income must return to the worker’s accounts. The amount will be made available in the accounts from August 31 of this year.

To receive the benefit, it is necessary to have a balance in the active or inactive FGTS accounts until December 31, 2021. It is worth noting that the greater the value that each worker has in the account until the above date, the greater the amount transferred by the government to the citizen.

The person responsible for calculating the amount that workers will receive is the FGTS Board of Trustees, formed by representatives of the government, companies and workers. Currently, the benefit is still in the calculation phase in order to determine the profit obtained by the government.

So far, the information is that the fund had a profit of more than R$ 8 billion last year. In addition, FGTS profit should also feel the impact of high inflation, which stands at 11.73%. Since the first distribution, in 2017, this is the first time that the FGTS profit will be below inflation.

This benefit is a rendering of accounts, in this way, from the identification of the FGTS income in a given year, the council will be able to define which margin will be distributed to workers in the following year.

The amount of the benefit in 2022 has not yet been disclosed by the government, but we can rely on the transfer carried out in 2021 to understand this year’s payment. The 2021 calculation base was 0.01863517 or 1.86%. So whoever had R$ 10,000 in FGTS balance, just do the multiplication, the result is R$ 186.35.