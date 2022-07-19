Fulfill THESE 3 Itaú missions and earn more CREDIT on the card

Clients and former clients of itidigital bank Itaubegan to receive invitations to participate in a mission that releases more credit card limit. The campaign, called “Release my card”, proposes challenges that can boost the tool’s purchasing power.

The initial limit released by the credit card is R$ 500, but it can be multiplied until reaching R$ 14 thousand. Everything will depend on the user’s commitment to the tasks proposed by the bank. Remembering that iti also works as a digital wallet, similar to what is offered in the PicPay app.

How to increase the iti card limit during the promotion?

Users who wish to increase the limit on the card must complete 3 missions by September 15, 2022. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to the message received by email.

Once all the steps are completed, the deadline for receiving card approval is up to 10 business days. Those interested in participating in the action must complete the following steps:

Click on the option “I want”, seen in the email; Have at least BRL 350 in your account for up to 30 days. The user can withdraw the amount after 30 days; Keep the name clean during this time – i.e. no restrictions on SPC or Serasa.

Check out the message sent by the digital bank to customers regarding the promotion below: