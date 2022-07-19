Futures Ibovespa advances, in line with Wall Street; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa future operates higher in the first trades this Tuesday (19), in line with the pre-market in New York, despite the drop in oil and iron ore abroad. In the US, investors weigh prospects for corporate earnings amid fears of a global recession and a growing energy crisis in Europe.

In a day with an empty agenda, attention today is focused on the speech of Federal Reserve Vice President Lael Brainard and data on the start of construction in June in the USA.

At 9:05 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was up 0.77%, at 98,325 points.

The commercial dollar fell 0.28%, to R$5.410 on purchase and R$5.411 on sale. The dollar futures for August was down 0.55%, at R$5.427.

Futures interest rates are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.04 pp, at 13.88%; DIF25, – 0.06 pp to 13.33%; DIF27, -0.12 pp, at 13.14%; and DIF29, -0.05 pp, at 13.31%.

US futures indices erase parts of the previous session’s losses and operate slightly higher this morning after an Apple report reignited recession concerns.

Johnson & Johnson reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and earnings, although the pharmaceutical giant also cut its full-year revenue and earnings guidance. In addition, investors are waiting for Netflix’s numbers after the market closes.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.67%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.86% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.91%.

European stock markets oscillate between losses and gains. reflecting the inflation data that reached a record 8.6% in June, on the eve of the ECB meeting.

The ECB, whose inflation target is 2%, will announce its monetary policy next Thursday (21).

Asia-Pacific markets closed with no clear direction as investors digested the minutes of Australia’s central bank meeting.

The Reserve Bank of Australia released its minutes of its meeting today, which showed the board viewed current rates as “well below” the neutral rate, suggesting further increases will be needed to return inflation to target over time.

On the national radar, Vale (VALE3) discloses operational preview of the second quarter after closing.

Political news is also highlighted. The eve of President Jair Bolsonaro’s (PL) meeting with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives in Brazil, in which the pre-candidate for re-election repeated his attacks without evidence and already refuted on electronic voting machines and the Brazilian voting system, less than three months ago. of the elections.

According to experts, the transmission of Bolsonaro’s statements on public TV could characterize a crime of abuse of power by the media, conduct that in theory is liable to challenge his candidacy. It is against this backdrop that presidential candidates prepare for the conventions of their parties in which they will formalize their candidacies for the October election.

Ibovespa

The trend is still bearish, but still without a strong movement defining the strength in the sale. Yesterday’s candle left a lot of wick higher which suggests stronger drops if today breaks yesterday’s low. It has already been working close to the next support of 94,000 points and no signs of reversal.

Dollar

Candle with good displacement in the purchase yesterday and returns to resistance ends at R$ 5,500. It follows in the uptrend and in a consolidation in the last few days in the fight region.

