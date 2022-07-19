Game of Thrones actress loses part of her brain after aneurysm

Emilia Clarke, actress of “Game of Thrones”, revealed that she lost the functionality of part of her brain after suffering two aneurysms while still working on the series. The first of them took place in 2011, when the interpreter of Daenerys Targaryen was only 22 years old. Now, a decade later, the artist said the symptoms could be summed up as “excruciating pain”.

Credit: Playback/HBO MaxGame of Thrones actress loses part of her brain after aneurysm

“It was just the most excruciating pain plus massive vomiting trying to regain consciousness. I kept saying my lines from the show in my head. If you’re throwing up and you have a headache, that’s not good for your brain.”

“I’m in the very small minority of people who can survive this,” he said in an interview with the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme. “It was incredibly helpful to have Game of Thrones give it a purpose at the time,” she said.

The second aneurysm happened two years after the first, in 2013. Even having recovered, with the brain functionalities preserved, the actress admits that she feels that “something is missing”.

According to her, the sensation is as if her brain has not only lost the functionality of a part, but also as if that part has left her head.

“Strokes basically happen when any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second. Thus, the blood finds a different route to move around, and any part that is missing disappears,” said Emilia.

Recovery

The actress highlighted that the fact that she has fully recovered is, in short, something considered luck: few people who go through the problem are able to resume their own lives as they were before the aneurysm.

“It is remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life fully and normally, with absolutely no repercussions. I am a very, very, very small minority of people who can survive this,” she declared.