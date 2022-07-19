Gasoline hits lowest level in 11 months

For the third consecutive week, gasoline prices fell at stations across the country, reaching R$6.07. Know more.

According to a survey by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), for the third consecutive week, gasoline and diesel prices dropped at stations.

Thus, the price of gasoline in the last week was, on average, R$ 6.07 per liter in the country. Which corresponds to a drop of 6.47% compared to R$ 6.49 last week.

Lowest price since August

Therefore, it is the lowest value since August 2021, when the average value for the month was R$ 5.93 per liter, according to the ANP. In September last year, the average value was R$ 6.08 per liter in Brazil.

In addition, in the last two weeks, diesel also had a drop of 0.53%, from R$ 7.52 to R$ 7.48.

Thus, the decline in prices reflects the decrease in the tax rate on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) in the states.

Fuel price reduction

With the reduction in the ICMS rate, the price of a liter of gasoline dropped by 5.46% at pumps. Thus, in the first days of July, the liter of fuel was sold at R$ 7.15. Thus, São Paulo is the state with the cheapest gasoline in Brazil, being sold at R$ 6.36, with a reduction of 8.99%. However, the highest average continues to be that of Piauí – R$ 7.82.

The data were provided by the Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), which made the average comparison of fuel prices between June and the beginning of July. Ticket Log carried out the fuel price index based on 21 thousand accredited service stations.

ICMS ceiling

On June 15, Congress approved the project that limits the incidence of ICMS on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport. The project was sanctioned by Bolsonaro on the 23rd.

This is just one of the measures created by the federal government to stop the rise in inflation in an election year. Well, that lowers the government’s popularity with its voters.

According to the text, fuels are now seen as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging rates above the general ICMS rate, which varies between 17% and 18%, depending on the location.

Before, fuels and other goods included in the project were considered superfluous. Thus, the ICMS rate reached 30% in some states.

Image: Maridav / Shutterstock.com