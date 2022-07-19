Gasoline price drops by R$ 1.32 in one month; see the reduction in the states – News

O average price of regular gasoline fell by R$ 1.32 in one month at gas stations across the country. According to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels), between June 19 and 25, the average value of a liter of fuel was R$ 7.39, and increased to R$ 6.07 in the last week, between the 10th and 16th of July.

The 17.9% drop is the effect of the tax reduction ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) in the states. Before the law passed by Congress, each federative entity had the autonomy to determine the tax on fuel.

“As is known, the reduction in the price of gasoline is due to a tax waiver. The states have waived part of the ICMS collected from the fuel, and this has reduced the distance between the price at the refineries and at the pump to the consumer”, says the economist Robson Gonçalves, MBA professor at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas).

According to him, tax reductions of this nature in a relevant price such as gasoline are difficult to reverse. “I believe that, over the next few years, we should live with this lower price, the result of a lower ICMS charge”, he evaluates.





In the last two years, the average price of gasoline at gas stations has varied by 45%. The increase was a result of Petrobras’ international parity policy and the impacts that the pandemic and the Ukraine war brought to the commodity market, according to Gonçalves.

“This added to the expensive dollar in Brazil has made the price of fuel in reais go up a lot. If any of these factors give way, we will have another element in favor of reducing the price at pumps in the long term. However, the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, the definitive end of the effects of Covid, in terms, for example, of the lockdown in China, or even the revaluation of the real, none of these factors seem very likely in the short term”, says the economist.

However, in yet another attempt to lower the price of oil derivatives, in an election year, the federal government proposed that ICMS be limited to 18% for these products.

The project was approved on June 13 and the governors began to reduce the tax from June 27, when the first of them, Rodrigo Garcia, from São Paulo, announced the measure.

Before, the government had already zeroed federal taxes on fuels, such as PIS, Cofins and CIDE. The expectation of the Federal Executive is an average drop of R$ 1.55 in the price of gasoline.





In addition, the government adopted a measure that obliges the gas stations to inform consumers about the price charged with and without taxes, which, according to the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, helps Brazilians to distinguish which establishments are, in fact, by adopting tax cuts.

Still according to Sachsida, this increases competition and competition, which is beneficial for the sector and for citizens.

Once approved, the effects of the new law are felt at the gas stations in Brazil. See below for a list of how much the average price has dropped in each state.





Gasoline reduction in the states

• Acre – R$ 1.34

• Alagoas – R$ 1.28

• Amapá – BRL 1.27

• Amazonas – BRL 0.86

• Bahia – BRL 1.60

• Ceará – BRL 1.32

• Federal District – R$ 1.73

• Espírito Santo – BRL 1.47

• Goiás – R$ 1.65

• Maranhão – BRL 0.76

• Mato Grosso – R$ 1.08

• Mato Grosso do Sul – R$ 1.53

• Minas Gerais – R$ 1.72

• Pará – BRL 1.36

• Paraíba – BRL 1.24

• Paraná – R$ 1.55

• Pernambuco – BRL 0.89

• Piauí – R$ 1.05

• Rio de Janeiro – R$ 1.74

• Rio Grande do Norte – R$ 1.30

• Rio Grande do Sul – R$ 1.10

• Rondônia – R$ 1.46

• Roraima – BRL 0.90

• Santa Catarina – R$ 1.33

• São Paulo – R$ 1.08

• Sergipe – BRL 1.23

• Tocantins – BRL 1.26



Source: ANP







intern at R7under the supervision of Ana Lúcia Vinhas