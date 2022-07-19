Gasoline price reaches new low in Fortaleza and reaches R$ 5.65 – Victor Ximenes

Shortly after falling below the level of R$ 6 for the first time in 10 months, the price of gasoline is experiencing new lows in Fortaleza. On Monday morning, Diário do Nordeste recorded the liter at R$ 5.65 at a post on Avenida Barão de Studart with Júlio Siqueira.

Multiple stations were also found, in different neighborhoods, with gasoline at R$5.67 and R$5.69.

Where to find the cheapest gas

The stations found with gasoline below R$ 5.70 this Monday were the following:

Shell (Av. Barão de Studart with Júlio Siqueira); price: BRL 5.65

Shell (Av. Barão de Studart with Father Valdevino); price: BRL 5.67

Shell (Rua Torres Câmara with José Lourenço); price: BRL 5.67

Ipiranga (Av. Barão de Studart with Santos Dumont); price: BRL 5.67

Shell (Av. Barão de Studart and Santos Dumont); price: BRL 5.67

Subtitle:

Fuel can already be found below R$ 5.70 in the capital of Ceará Photograph:

Fabiane de Paula/Diário do Nordeste

Before the pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, the liter of gasoline cost, on average, BRL 4.70 in Ceará, according to information from the ANP (National Petroleum Agency) historical series.

ICMS reduction

In Ceará, the ICMS on gasoline dropped from 29% to 18%, after the application of Federal Complementary Law 194, approved by the National Congress at the end of June, which makes fuel, energy, natural gas, collective transport and telecommunications services essential.

The cut in ICMS will generate an impact of R$ 1.5 billion in the State’s public accounts in the second half of this year alone.