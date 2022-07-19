GDF confirms two more cases and community transmission

posted on 07/18/2022 20:51 / updated on 07/18/2022 20:52



There are already 12 cases of monkeypox confirmed in the DF – (credit: iStock)

Two more positive diagnoses for Monkeypox, better known as monkeypox, were confirmed in the Federal District on Monday night (7/18). According to the Department of Health (SES-DF) positive cases were detected by laboratory tests of the private network.

Therefore, the two samples will be sent for validation by the national reference laboratory of the Ministry of Health. The responsible department concluded that there is community transmission in the Federal District, as the patients are from Águas Claras, Ceilândia, Itapoã, Plano Piloto, Park Way, São Sebastião, Vicente Pires and Riacho Fundo II.

Thus, adding up the cases confirmed by the national reference laboratory (5), the cases confirmed by private laboratories (6) and the case identified through contact search (1), the DF has a total of 12 Monkeypox cases.

There are currently 14 suspected cases under investigation. In addition to these two cases, the Secretariat also recorded one more probable diagnosis of smallpox, of a patient identified through contact search, who no longer has viable lesions for laboratory confirmation.

other cases

Five more positive cases for monkeypox were confirmed in the Federal District on Friday night (15/7). According to SES-DF, four of the five diagnoses were confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

This is because four suspected cases were analyzed by a laboratory of the Federal District’s private network and only one was tested at the national reference laboratory. The four results from the private network were sent for validation to the national reference laboratory of the Ministry of Health.