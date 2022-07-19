General Santos Cruz on Bolsonaro’s speech to ambassadors: ‘Shame’

Bolsonaro’s ex-minister general and has already declared that he will not support him in the 2022 elections (photo: Marcos Corra/PR) Former Chief Minister of Bolsonaro’s Government Secretariat, General Santos Cruz (Podemos), used social media to comment on President Jair Bolsonaro’s meeting with the ambassadors, this Monday (7/18). For the military, the meeting was a “shame on Brazil”.

In the statement, Cruz said that it is “absurd” for the Chief Executive to meet with ambassadors to speak “badly” of the country itself. “International vexation never seen before. The President of the Republic denigrating his own country. Brazil does not deserve and cannot accept such insanity”, declared the military man on his Twitter.

The statement was given after Bolsonaro made several accusations against the electoral system, such as fraud in the 2014 and 2018 elections, information already denied by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and criticism of the ministers of the Federal Superior Court (STF).

