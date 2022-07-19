German court rules that being short is not a disease | World

A court in the northwestern German city of Bremen ruled on Monday that being short is not a disease, as it analyzed the case of a woman who used her health plan to be entitled to lengthening surgery. of members.

The plaintiff insisted that the company should pay for the treatment, but the insurer argued that being undersized should not be covered by the plan and did not represent a deformity in legal terms.

“Leg elongation alone was not sufficient to warrant this invasive surgery,” the insurer said in a statement.

The woman claimed that she suffered from Noonan syndrome – a genetic condition that prevents body parts from developing. She pointed out that her height of 1.5 meters placed her among the shortest 3% of women and posed challenges to her daily life. She also claimed that she was not seen as a person at her fullest, which would justify the need for a height correction operation.

“The plaintiff has had recurrent depressive phases. She faces deficiencies in everyday life in the form of an environment that is very loud,” said her lawyers. The plaintiff also reported that she had been rejected from a pilot training school because of her height and therefore her job choices were restricted.

What was the court’s position?

The court in Bremen upheld the insurer’s arguments and ruled that the company had no duty to cover its clients’ leg-lengthening surgery. The woman’s stature did not constitute an irregular physical condition, according to the sentence. The court also recorded that the plaintiff did not ask for treatment for her Noonan syndrome, but instead wanted to gain height.

The difficulties the woman faces in everyday life could be remedied with an assistance service, according to the court, and her psychological issues could also be addressed with therapy.

The court further noted that being excluded from certain professions “has no impact on the question” of whether or not health insurance should pay for the surgery.

The woman wanted to have an invasive procedure that would help her reach her desired height of 1.60 to 1.65 meters. In leg stretching operations, the bones of the upper and lower legs are cut to implant an extension system that stretches the bone and soft tissue.

A wide range of complications that can arise with limb modification has been reported in the scientific literature, such as poor regeneration and misaligned limbs. There are still few articles published by surgeons who perform these operations for a long time, which makes it difficult to estimate the long-term effects on the patient’s health.