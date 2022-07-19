“Get ready that this slap is just the first”

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will get down on Iolanda (Duda Brack) once again in a chapter that airs this week; novel is in the final stretch

Isadora (Larissa Manoela) will again lose patience with her rival, Iolanda (Duda Brack) and will get her hands on her in “Além da Illusion”, a Globo soap opera that is entering its final stretch. The fight between the two will happen when the dressmaker catches her enemy kissing Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), and will not hesitate to confront her.

The scenes will air on Saturday (23). In the plot, Isadora will arrive by surprise at Davi’s (Rafael Vitti) house, where Iolanda will be staying despite being expelled by him. As soon as the villain opens the door, the dressmaker will slap her across the face. “Get ready, this slap is just the first one”, Isadora will say, angrily. “I found out about your sordid affair with Joaquim. And it’s no use lying, I saw you two in action,” she will go on.

Nonetheless, Iolanda will not accuse the coup and will take the opportunity to provoke her rival. “That’s good. That way, maybe you learn to seduce a real man. So far you’ve only rehearsed”, she will say, without losing her haughtiness. Isadora will then accuse her of being jealous. “Your envy is so blatant, Iolanda! Always picking up my crumbs. First Rafael, now Joaquim.”

“It means nothing to me”

In the sequence, Iolanda will say that she doesn’t care about Joaquim. “It doesn’t mean anything to me, it’s just a random affair. You can keep it all for you. Rafael is different. He’s the man I love, Toninho’s father. managed to marry Rafael, let alone have his child”, she will react.

Beyond the Illusion’ is created and written by Alessandra Poggi, with artistic direction by Luiz Henrique Rios. The work is written with Adriana Chevalier, Letícia Mey, Flávio Marinho and Rita Lemgruber. The general direction of Luís Felipe Sá and direction of Tande Bressane, Jeferson De and Joana Clark. The production is by Mauricio Quaresma and the genre direction is by José Luiz Villamarim.