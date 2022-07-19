Giant waves destroy homes interrupt a Hawaii wedding

posted on 7/18/2022 4:54 PM / updated on 7/18/2022 5:04 PM



Two beach houses were invaded by waves in Keauhou, in the US state of Hawaii, the video recorded by a resident, shows scenes of panic, apprehension and destruction, the homes were left with the interior destroyed by the force of the waves, last Saturday (07/16).

In an interview with the local newspaper Hawaii News Now, Isabella Sloane (one of the people who had their house flooded) reported the moments of terror: “My condominium was hit for the first time and it flooded everything. Condos in the way of mine were completely destroyed and badly damaged. Fortunately, everyone is safe.”





Residents of the area did a cleaning effort the day after the incident, in addition to the houses, the waves destroyed a wall just before a wedding started.

Melanie Llanes, who works at Oceanview, said that the parking lot at the venue “looked like a river” and that “At one point, the waves were so big that everyone in the pool was kind of cheering and cheering, they thought it was really cool and it was at the beginning. “, she said. “And then it got a little scary at the end.”

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes

Check out the video below:



