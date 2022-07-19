Gilmar Mendes creates commission to seek agreement on fuel ICMS | Policy

Minister Gilmar Mendes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), determined this Monday (18) the creation of a special commission to seek a conciliation between the Union and the states on the rate of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). ) incident on fuels.

The federal government and states do not agree on tax rates. Representatives of local governments defend the application of the rules for the tax that were in effect until March – before new laws on the subject were sanctioned.

One of the main changes made by Congress made essential goods and services related to fuel, electricity, communications and public transport. In practice, by establishing this kind of “stamp” for these products, the legislation prevented state governments from charging a rate higher than the general ICMS rate, which varies from 17% to 18%, depending on the location.

The minister is the rapporteur of two actions on the subject. In one of them, the federal government asked the Supreme Court to declare the unconstitutionality of complementary laws of the states and the Federal District that fixed ICMS rates.

Congress concludes vote on bill that limits ICMS on fuels

The commission will be formed by representatives of the federal and state governments, in addition to the Federal Senate, the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Audit Court (TCU). Municipalities may nominate two representatives.

The group will be responsible for listening to specialists in public accounts and collections. Work will begin on August 2nd and must be completed by November 4th.

“I believe that the appropriate procedural measure for the framework described above is the creation of a Special Commission to monitor/equate all these issues, which will also serve to listen to specialists and experts in public accounts and ICMS collection. This mechanism will generate the conditions for the establishment of a broad debate between federative entities and civil society”, wrote the minister.

The commission will have to analyze:

Presidential vetoes of PLP 18/2022 — bill that limits the ICMS tax on fuels and other essential items, such as energy, to up to 18%;

Possible incompatibilities between Complementary Laws 192/2022 and 194/202, which deal with new rules;

The divergences regarding the fiscal-budgetary impacts of the aforementioned legislative invocations;