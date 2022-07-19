Globo has already chosen the date for the last chapter of the soap opera and the beginning of the new plot, “Travessia”, says columnist

It’s no secret to anyone that “Pantanal” became TV Globo’s “golden egg chicken” in recent months. Bruno Luperi’s telenovela, adapted from the original by Benedito Ruy Barbosa, shown in 1990, managed to restore the 9 pm time with the public and became a sense of engagement on social mediadue to captivating characters such as Juma, Velho do Rio, etc.

Therefore, many people must already have started to get sad with the proximity of the end of the soap opera. The carioca broadcaster had not decided on when to end the plot, but apparently the hammer was beaten: according to information from columnist Fefito, from “UOL”, the saga of the Leôncio family (and surrounding areas) will end on October 7, with the traditional rerun of the last chapter the next day.

The news was published by the columnist on Monday night (18). According to him, the cast has already been informed that the recordings will be completed by the end of September. The attitude of Globo’s management to warn professionals was due to the need to schedule new works as soon as the recordings on the “Pantanal” set are finished.

crossing is coming

With that, we also have confirmation of the premiere of the new 9 pm telenovela, which will replace the Pantanal plot in Globo’s prime time: “Travessia”, written by Gloria Perez, should start its television journey on October 10, a Monday. It is always important to remember that all dates have not been officially confirmed by the channel, and that delays and changes in plans can influence the decision.

Recently, the recordings of ‘Travessia’ began and the kick-off was given on the other side of the Atlantic. Actors Vanessa Giácomo, Alexandre Nero, Romulo Estrela, Rodrigo Lombardi and Guilherme Cabral, along with the soap opera team, arrived in Portugal, where they recorded scenes set in the country. In addition to the famous neighborhoods of Chiado and Arroios, in Lisbon, the cities of Setúbal and Óbidos also served as a location for the plot and heating for the first exchanges on the set between the cast, direction and production teams of the soap opera.