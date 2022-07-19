Globo journalist criticizes Abel Ferreira’s actions at Palmeiras: ‘He was an inexpressive coach’

Palmeiras Coach, Abel Ferreira released the verb after the 1-0 victory over Cuiabá, for the Brasileirão. He made several comments about refereeing, press and the wear and tear of the alviverde squad. During the ‘Sportv News’ program, journalist André Loffredo, from Rede Globo, said that the coach needs to learn to deal better with defeats.

– He (Abel Ferreira) should have learned to lose by now. He took advantage of the victory to talk about the defeat (elimination for São Paulo, in the Copa do Brasil). Because he only lost before reaching Palmeiras – he says.

During his press conference at Allianz Parque, Abel recalled the controversial refereeing of the match between São Paulo and Palmeiras.

– Let’s put our finger on the wound, and all together. Coaches, directors, journalists, see what to do to change that. Not to say that Telê Santana is still right. What he said remains current. I, in my role, will continue to do my best to do what I know. I hope everyone does the same. What happened three days ago is not to be forgotten – said Abel Ferreira.

Abel also highlighted that it is necessary to correct the problems in Brazilian arbitration.

– It was Palmeiras, but then it could be another team that will be harmed. It won’t change, we’re out, São Paulo will move on. Let it serve as an example. The first step is to own the mistake, who assumed the mistake? The second is to correct the mistake and improve for the next time, it’s not worth it. Which is worth it for the sake of sporting truth and football’s credibility – concluded the coach.