Globo wants Ivete Sangalo live, but bumps into millionaire cache

Ivete Sangalo launches next Sunday (24) the Ivete’s Popcorn, which marks her debut as a presenter of a program “only her” on Globo. The attraction hasn’t even debuted yet, but it already has a promise of change behind the scenes. The station’s intention is to have the singer live, but for that, it would need to pay a millionaire fee.

continues after advertising

O OnScreen found out that, as usual, Globo conducted a survey with the public to assess expectations around Ivete Sangalo’s new program. The survey showed that the audience prefers to watch the singer, known for her spontaneity and flexibility, in live attractions, with more interactivity.

Such surveys are carried out internally by a responsible sector. Many of the broadcaster’s decisions are made based on the results obtained before and after the launch of the products. In this case, the option was to evaluate the acceptance of Pipoca da Ivete before hitting the hammer on the live broadcasts, which are already in the channel’s plans.

continues after advertising

The objective is to know if the new program will have good repercussion and audience starting next weekend. If the public response is positive, there is a high chance that the attraction will undergo a redesign and, in the coming months, will be broadcast in real time. For this, the investment would be even greater.

To go live on Globo, Ivete Sangalo would have to give up concerts on the weekend

Ivete Sangalo won the show “only her” on Globo after the good repercussion of The Masked Singer – Photo: Fábio Rocha/Disclosure

To have Ivete Sangalo live on Sundays, Globo will have to pay a millionaire fee. After all, the singer would have to give up her concerts on weekends to dedicate herself to work as a presenter and be ready to work on Sunday afternoons. The station’s new bet will air at around 2 pm, after Maximum Temperature, in the vacancy left by The Voice Kids.

continues after advertising

Ivete is among the highest paid artists in the country. For a performance, the artist charges around R$ 400 thousand. If she needs to give up her Saturday show schedule to handle the show the next day, and also book every Sunday, the network would have to cover a real fortune in the famous’s income.

Thus, Ivete’s Pipoca live would imply a reformulation in Ivete’s salary at Globo. Under the direction of Boninho, the program debuts surrounded by great expectations. The intention is for the Bahian to move the Sunday schedule, whose only fixed auditorium program, currently, is Domingão com Huck.

continues after advertising

Globo bets high on Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo welcomes Jonathan Azevedo, Regina Casé, Diogo Nogueira and Paolla Oliveira at the premiere of her solo show on Globo – Photo: Fábio Rocha/Disclosure

With a program just for Ivete Sangalo on Sundays, traditionally a day when the competition for TV audience is fierce, Globo is betting big on the singer. It counts in favor of the artist not only her good performance in front of The Masked Singer, but also the need for the network to fill its Sunday schedule with heavy names.

Without Faustão since last year, Globo chose Luciano Huck to take over Domingão, and the former Caldeirão became the only fixed presenter on Sunday afternoons. With her new program, Ivete should add a bit of charisma and appeal to fans on social networks.

continues after advertising

More recently, the artist debuted ahead of The Masked Singer, initially broadcast on Tuesday nights in 2021. In 2022, the talent show had a second season, on Sunday afternoon. Both editions achieved good repercussion and ensured the singer’s permanence in the cast of presenters of the channel.