Goal and best moments of Palmeiras x Cuiabá for the Brasileirão (1-0) | 07/18/2022

22:257 minutes ago

50′ End of game

Palm trees 1×0 Cuiabá.

22:2012 minutes ago

47′

Cuiabá tries to pressure in this final game.

22:15 17 minutes ago

45′ Five more

Let’s go up to 50.

22:10 22 minutes ago

40′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄

22:05 27 minutes ago

39′

Wesley risks from the outside, Walter defends with ease.

22:00 32 minutes ago

38′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for João Lucas, for lack of Wesley.

21:55 37 minutes ago

35′ UUUUH

Cuiabá’s defense falters, Wesley steals the ball and plays for Atuesta. Shirt 20 finishes, but the ball passes with danger and goes out.

21:50 42 minutes ago

33′

Wendel crosses in the area, Marllon heads it, but the ball goes wide.

21:45 an hour ago

30′ Substitution in Cuiabá 🔄

21:40 an hour ago

28′ Yellow card 🟨

Card to Atuesta, for killing Cuiabá’s counterattack.

21:35 an hour ago

27′ UUUUH

Scarpa takes a free-kick in the area, Murilo tries with a heel, but Walter saves.

21:30 an hour ago

23′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Murilo.

21:25 an hour ago

23′ Substitution in Cuiabá 🔄

21:20 an hour ago

21′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄

21:15 an hour ago

19′ Substitution in Cuiabá 🔄

21:10 an hour ago

17′ Substitution at Palmeiras 🔄

21:05 an hour ago

11′

Veiga receives in the area and finishes. The ball goes weak and Walter defends.

21:00 2 hours ago

10′

Piquerez risks from outside the area, but sends away from the goal.

20:552 hours ago

08′

Gava takes a free-kick inside the area, Palmeiras’ defense pulls away for a corner.

20:502 hours ago

06′ FOLLOW THE GAME

Nothing to score, it’s Palmeiras’ goal, 1-0.

20:452 hours ago

05′ VAR IN ACTION

Video referee checks the goal shot.

20:402 hours ago

03′ GOOOOL DO PALMEIRAS ⚽️

Mayke tries to throw the ball on the left wing, but it deflects the opponent and ends up falling at the feet of Gabriel Veron, the attacker took off, was face to face with Walter and scored: 1 to 0 Verdão.

20:352 hours ago

00′

Palmeiras arrives on the left, the ball falls in the area to Veiga, on the beat, the midfielder was blocked.

20:302 hours ago

00′ 2nd half begins

Ball rolling to final stage.

20:252 hours ago

48′ End of 1st Half

Palm trees 0x0 Cuiabá.

20:202 hours ago

47′

Valdivia kicks weakly, Weverton saves.

20:15 2 hours ago

45′ Three more

Let’s go to 48.

20:10 2 hours ago

45′ UUUUH

Scarpa receives on the right, kicks, the ball goes out.

20:05 2 hours ago

43′ Yellow card 🟨

Card for Gustavo Gómez, for foul on Alan Empereur.

20:00 3 hours ago

37′

Danilo launches Dudu in the area, he kicks. The ball hits the defense and Verdão wins another corner.

19:553 hours ago

36′

Palmeiras tries for the top three times, but none of them finish. On the third attempt, he got a corner.

19:503 hours ago

35′

The ball reaches João Lucas, he kicks it, the ball explodes in defense and Cuiabá wins a corner.

19:453 hours ago

30′

The ball comes hot, Walter can’t hold it. Danilo takes the rebound but finishes it wide.

19:403 hours ago

26′

Piquerez crosses again, the ball goes straight to Walter’s hands.

19:353 hours ago

25′

Piquerez crosses, Cuiabá’s defense pushes away.

7:30pm 3 hours ago

24′

The game is lukewarm so far, Palmeiras tries to build, but Cuiabá defends itself well.

19:253 hours ago

19′

Cuiabá tries an area move, the Palmeiras defense pushes away.

19:20 3 hours ago

19′

Veron tries to pull a counterattack, but is disarmed.

19:15 3 hours ago

17′

Palmeiras tries several shots from above, but fails to finish.

19:10 3 hours ago

12′

Dudu crosses, Cuiabá’s defense leaves.

19:05 3 hours ago

08′

In the area ball, the ball arrives at Alesson, who finishes, but isolates the ball.

19:00 4 hours ago

07′ IN TRAAAAVEE

Piquerez crosses, Mayke appears on the second stick and heads, the ball explodes on the post, comes back to him, he kicks again, but Walter saves.

18:554 hours ago

04′

Mayke crosses in until, Cuiabá’s defense sends it to a corner.

18:504 hours ago

01′

Palmeiras tries to attack from the right and wins a corner.

18:454 hours ago

00′ GAME STARTS

Ball rolling at Allianz Parque.

18:404 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Performance of the Brazilian national anthem.

18:354 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Field teams.

18:304 hours ago

⏱’ Pre-game

Both teams are in the warm-up.

18:254 hours ago

⏱’ Gold climbing!

18:204 hours ago

⏱’ Verdão climbed!

18:154 hours ago

When is the Palmeiras vs Cuiabá game and how to follow LIVE?

18:10 4 hours ago

How and where to watch the game Palmeiras vs Cuiabá and LIVE

18:05 4 hours ago

Arbitration

18:005 hours ago

Cuiabá likely lineup

Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Joaquim Henrique and Uendel; Camilo, Rafael Gava and Kelvin Osorio; Alesson, Valdivia and Rodriguinho.

17:555 hours ago

Dourado’s Situation

17:505 hours ago

Possible lineup for Palmeiras

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Gabriel Veron.

17:455 hours ago

Verdão situation

17:405 hours ago

How are the teams?

17:355 hours ago

Hour and date!

This Monday (18), Palmeiras and Cuiabá face each other at Allianz Parque, at 8 pm, for the 17th round of the 2022 Brasileirão. in the championship. Both teams have casualties in the starting lineup, but they will go with their best.

17:305 hours ago

Welcome!

Hello fan! Stay tuned in the situations of each team for the confrontation soon. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL Brasil’s small screen.

