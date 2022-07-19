Good winds for the Brazilian energy sector with record wind power

the turbines wind farms in the Northeast, monitored by the National Electric System Operator (ONS), reached a new record instantaneous electrical generation, with 14,167 megawatts (mW). In practical terms, for one minute this production could supply all the demand of the nine states in the region and export about 23% for the rest of the country. In addition to wind power, the ONS also reported a new record, this time in solar power generation. The northeast region produced 2,963 megawatts in energy from this source, or 27.5% of the demand per minute of the Northeast subsystem (all states, with the exception of Maranhão).

Considering the period of great wind in the month of July in the Northeast, the ONS can still set new records in the coming weeks and boost the country’s production. According to the sector’s latest Monthly Bulletin, released by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the share of renewables in the country (considering all the energy sources consumed) should close the year at 46.4%. This total is 1.7 percentage points above the result for 2021. This combo includes the share of hydraulics and sugarcane products, as well as wind and solar.

The estimate for 2022 is a share of wind energy at 11.9%, specifically in the Internal Electricity Supply (OIEE). In 2021, this share was 10.6%. In relation to solar energy, the share of domestic energy supply in the country should close the year at 3.9%, up 1.4 points from last year.

When analyzing the results of the last ten energy auctions organized by the government, the Electric Energy Commercialization Chamber (CCEE), in a study released in June, points out that solar and wind energy were the most competitive, second only to hydroelectric plants. It is the auctions that decide the investment contribution in energy sources.