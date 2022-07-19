Government approves TAX REDUCTION on 13 products; see what is CHEAPER

Products such as medicines, medical equipment, book printing ink, contact lenses, brewery hops and polypropylene resin will all differ in value. This is because, last Friday (15), the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex) approved the reduction in Import Taxes on 13 products.

The rates are now between 0 and 6.5%, and should influence the value that reaches the final consumer. To decide which products would benefit from the tax reduction, Camex made the selection based on the composition of these goods.

For example, in the case of medicines, those that contain the medicine olaparib will have the import completely zeroed. This is a formula used to treat breast, ovarian and prostate cancers.

The zero tax also applies to medicines composed of tiotropium bromide monohydrate and olodaterol hydrochloride – bronchodilator. These are used for the treatment of respiratory diseases, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

In addition to medicines, medical procedures and instruments to make them have also benefited from tax reductions. In this case, two devices had a decrease in the import tax of 16% to zero.

The first is endovascular, used to dissolve and eliminate thrombi. That is, blood clots that prevent blood vessels from working and can cause inflation.

Meanwhile, the other device is for robotic-assisted endovascular medical surgery. And it involves catheters, coronary and peripheral vascular stents, among other situations.

Camex also approved the tax reduction to zero relating to:

High tenacity polyester yarn;

hop extract;

Solar filter with a specific type;

Two systems — heart valve prosthesis and another for electrode fixation in the skull, for cases of Parkinson’s Disease.

Other tax-reducing products

The other products that had the Import Tax reduction, but they don’t reach zeroare not related to health.

In the case of black and color book printing inks and silicone hydrogel contact lenses, the import tariffs were reduced to 2%. Meanwhile, polypropylene resin is priced at 6.5%.

This resin is mainly used by the industrial sector, for the manufacture of packaging, plastic bags, plastic chairs, toys, household appliances and auto parts.

There is no specific calculation on how much these reductions will impact the final consumer. However, it is expected that as producers and manufacturers will have lower raw material costs, the value of the product will not be cheap.