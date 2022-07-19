Government prepares measures to try to lower diesel and ethanol prices

BRASILIA – The government seeks an additional reduction in the price of diesel and ethanol in the pumps – since the Gasoline has been falling more than the others fuels. The extension until the end of 2023 of the deadline for fossil fuel distributors to prove the mandatory purchase targets of the so-called CBIos (decarbonization credits) will have an impact of BRL 0.10 on the average price of diesel, according to calculations by the Ministry of Mines and Energyaccording to the Estadão.

As for ethanol, the expectation is for an additional decrease of R$ 0.20 with the entry into force of the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) “Kamikaze”, which increased and created new aid and also subsidized the price of that fuel. Enacted last week, the PEC authorized government compensation to states that grant ICMS for ethanol producers and distributors at a cost of R$ 3.8 billion by the end of the year.

In the mathematics of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, with the tax reduction measures already taken, the liter of diesel can drop, on average, from R$ 7.68 to R$ 7.55. With the extension of the CBios term, the price could reach R$ 7.45. The potential to drop a liter of initial ethanol is from R$ 4.87 to 4.56 – and, with the enacted amendment, it could reach R$ 4.32. For the liter of gasoline, the government calculates a potential drop of 21% on average in the country, from R$ 7.39 to R$ 5.84.

As the downside potential of diesel is smaller than that of gasoline, the government’s focus has been to work on new measures to reduce the values. The sharp rise in CBios prices in recent weeks was one of the obstacles identified. These credits reached BRL 200, while in 2021 the average price was BRL 40. With the extension, companies will only need to comply with quotas until the end of next year.

The government is monitoring the fuel market to plan new regulatory measures that can contribute to a faster decline in fuel and electricity. Among the measures is greater regulation of this credit to provide greater legal certainty and avoid price manipulation and collusion, as the government suspects has been occurring recently.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy asked the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) that investigates a possible violation of the economic order practiced in the negotiations of the asset. Only the information released last week, that Cade could open an investigation, has already caused the price to fall to R$ 160. One of the suspicions is that distributors would be buying certificates in volume above their target in collusion with ethanol producers to unbalance the market and force its competitors to pay a higher price for the credits.

CBios is a credit related to emissions of carbon and companies’ anti-pollution practices. It is issued by companies that produce and import biofuels, such as ethanol. Each ton of CO2 that is not emitted generates a carbon credit.

The recommendation of the National Biofuels Policy Committee (Renovabio) for the extension of the credit purchase period came out on Friday. O Estadão contacted the Ministry of Mines and Energy for information on the measure and the response was that its implementation will be verified “in due course”.

In an attempt to map out, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Adolfo Sachsida, invited market experts to attend a workshop in Brasília, between the 27th and 29th of this month, to discuss market initiatives to improve legal frameworks, increase legal certainty and bureaucracy. From this meeting, ideas for new measures may emerge.

With the PEC, the states of Minas Gerais and São Paulo have already announced the reduction of ICMS on ethanol. In São Paulo, the rate was reduced from 13.3% to 9.57%. In Minas Gerais, from 16% to 9.29% The president of the National Federation of Industries of Minas Gerais (Fiemg), Flavio Roscoe, predicted a drop of R$ 0.33 in the price of ethanol in the state. For him, the reduction of taxes will have a very positive impact on the income of the families, reducing the expenses with fuel and leaving more money for consumption – giving more breath to the economy in the second semester. Minas is now the second ethanol consumer market in Brazil and the sector employs more than 169,000 people, including direct and indirect jobs.

In office for two months, Sachsida has been asked by the president Jair Bolsonaro and chiefs of center to press the Petrobras to lower fuel prices and ensure that tax relief measures reach the pump for consumers. He became a kind of poster boy and every now and then records videos of gas stations in Brasília showing the reduction in the price of gasoline, which in the federal capital has already dropped by more than R$2. The work is to seek a greater reduction now in diesel.

The mood of the Planalto Palace and government officials in the Congress even more soured with the decision of the Petrobras Eligibility Committee (Celeg) to reject two government nominations for the Board of Directors: Jonathas Assunção Salvador Nery de Castro, number two of the Civil Houseand the Attorney General of the Treasury, Ricardo Soriano de Alencar.

The rejection was evaluated in the political core as yet another provocation, which could increase political tension between Congress and Petrobras after the parliamentary recess. A government official said that the company is still looking for “scabies to scratch”. The Board of Directors validated the rejection of both names.