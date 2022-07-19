Government suspends activities of 180 companies for abusive telemarketing

An action coordinated by the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP), led to the permanent suspension of the activities of 180 companies suspected of abusive telemarketing.

The initiative has a partnership with Procons across the country and aims to combat unsolicited calls to offer products or services. According to Senacon, most companies use data about people obtained illegally.

The suspension of activities is valid from today (18) for telemarketing companies operating at the national, state and municipal levels.

Champions of complaints about abusive telemarketing on the consumer.gov.br platform, telecommunications companies and financial institutions should also suspend telemarketing activities.

The measure was taken after the registration of more than 14 thousand complaints in three years in the National Consumer Defense Information System (Sindec) and in the portal Consumidor.gov.br, informed the MJSP.

“To give you an idea, in one of the cases investigated by Senacon, an elderly man claimed to have received more than 3,000 telemarketing calls on the five phone numbers he had”, said the folders, in a note.

Passive telemarketing, in which the customer calls the company, collections, requests for donations and calls expressly authorized by consumers are not affected by the suspension.

According to Senacon, there are indications that the companies responsible for the unauthorized approaches have committed the crime of illegal trade in personal data.

If any of the 180 companies affected fail to comply with the decision to suspend their activities, a daily fine of BRL 1,000 was stipulated, with the accumulated amount reaching up to BRL 13 million. According to Senacon, a direct communication channel will soon be available to consumers to report companies that continue to make abusive telemarketing calls, even after this measure has been applied.