GPS and radio could be affected by a solar storm this Tuesday (19)

A strong solar storm is expected to hit Earth this Tuesday (19), which could cause interference with GPS and radio signals, satellites, and even the electricity grid. NASA predicts a direct impact will happen earlier in the day. Other mathematical models, however, extend this period until Thursday (21).

Last Friday (15), the Sun ejected a long and unstable filament of plasma, which is “dancing” slowly towards our planet, like a snake in motion. See the moment of the eruption, also called a “flare”, recorded by the Solar Dynamics Observatory:

The long snake-like filament cartwheeled its way off the #Sun in a stunning ballet. The magnetic orientation of this Earth-directed #solarstorm is going to tough to predict. G2-level (possibly G3) conditions may occur if the magnetic field of this storm is oriented southward! pic.twitter.com/SNAZGMmqzi — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 16, 2022

It should hit us hard, but it’s hard to predict its strength and magnetic orientation. A G2 (moderate) to G3 (strong) level event is expected. If it’s at that last level, it can cause:

Damage to Earth Orbiting Satellites

Fluctuations in electrical networks

GPS system interruptions

Interference with radio signals

False alarms on security devices

Intense auroras and in a wider swath of the globe

Apart from these minor disruptions to our communication and energy systems, there is no risk of catastrophic impacts to the planet.

Why does it occur?

Coronal mass ejections (CMEs) are quite common occurrences on the Sun. But only a few of them go directly to Earth. These clouds of charged particles from the Sun interact with the magnetic field that exists on Earth, causing changes.

Its speed also varies greatly; the fastest get here in 15 hours, others take days. But we don’t even feel the effects of most of them.

The most beautiful consequence is usually in the sky. A CME often causes very intense aurora borealis and australis, visible at lower-than-normal latitudes, such as the northern United States, New Zealand, and southern Argentina and Chile.

When its electrically charged particles hit the Earth’s magnetic field, they can descend through the North and South Poles, interacting with gases in the atmosphere. This releases energy in the form of photons (particles that make up light), which create the dancing colors and shapes in the sky, which we call “auroras”.

Recording a layered aurora borealis Image: Pixabay

Currently, the Sun is going through a period of high activity, which explains the greater occurrence of auroras, geomagnetic storms and other recent phenomena. In March of this year, there were two moderate events.

The so-called “solar cycles” last about 11 years, alternating calm and activity. This is cycle 25—that is, the twenty-fifth since formal observations began in 1755. The number of sunspots also continues to increase, and is expected to peak in 2025.

* With information from Newsweek and Spaceweather