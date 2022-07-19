Guilherme de Padua did not kill Daniella Perez, says wife – 07/18/2022 – Illustrated

Current wife of Guilherme de Pádua, convicted of murdering actress Daniella Perez, makeup artist Juliana Lacerda took to social media to defend her current husband. “For those who don’t know, Guilherme didn’t kill anyone,” she told her more than 1,700 followers.

Her statements come on the heels of the release of “Pacto Brutal”, a five-episode documentary miniseries that recalls the case, which turns 30 in December. The production premieres this Thursday on HBO Max.

“Try to know about the case there, you will know what happened”, he said in a short video, adding that “absurd things happened” after the crime. “If I speak here, it will be very controversial, very shocking for you,” he said. “Guilherme is no one’s murderer.”

On the night of December 28, 1992, the body of Daniella Perez, an actress on the rise at Globo, was found in the thicket of a then sparsely populated Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio de Janeiro, with 18 perforations, most concentrated in the heart region. At the time, she was on the air with the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by her mother, Gloria Perez.

A witness’ account led the police to Guilherme de Pádua, the victim’s co-star, and his then-wife, Paula Thomaz.

Each of the two was convicted of qualified murder and sentenced to almost 20 years in prison, after the popular jury accepted the prosecution’s thesis that the couple premeditated the crime — she, out of jealousy of her husband; he, out of revenge against the author of the novel, since her role in the plot was being reduced. The actor did not want to let the romance of the plot end, is what the thesis of the series defends.

The two have different versions. Paula Thomaz denies that she participated. Guilherme de Pádua, who in statements to the police had taken the blame, later went on to support the thesis that his then wife, filled with jealousy over the relationship between the two partners in the scene, is the one who would have grappled with Daniella Perez in the thicket.

Guilherme de Padua and Paula Thomas separated shortly after the crime. Now a Baptist pastor in Belo Horizonte, he married makeup artist Juliana Lacerda in 2017.

“I married Guilherme because I really love him and he is the realization of a dream in my life”, Juliana told the Extra newspaper at the time of the ceremony. “He’s a wonderful man, only those who know him know how much. He’s not rich, he has a sad past, but even so, I say he’s my husband a hundred times over.”

