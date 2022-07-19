Gusmão praises victory against ABC and aims for new challenge for Remo

And the victory that Clube do Remo needed so much to go back to experiencing a period of peace in the internal environment and at the same time to fight for one of the vacancies in the second phase, of Series C of the Brazilian Championship, finally happened. Faced with the Blue Phenomenon, the Azulinos athletes were able to celebrate three more points conquered, after a long fast of five rounds, obtaining draws and defeats.

The triumph won by Leão Azul Paraense, by the score of 2 x 0, against ABC-RN, was the first under the technical command of Gerson Gusmão, in four games in the Team of Periçá. After the confrontation played on the night of last Sunday (17), for the 15th round of the national third, the coach praised the impetus of the players in which it ended up being decisive in the conquest of the result.

“We have to fight, fight a lot. Series C is that. This competition requires combativeness. You don’t just have the ball at your feet, because when you don’t have the ball, you need to compete a lot. We managed to pass this security on to the our fan. The opponent cannot face our team and feel comfortable. We need to scare, we need to get close to the goal and not let the opponent feel comfortable. This happened at the beginning of the game”, he evaluated.

Regarding the last two clashes played in Series C, against Atlético Cearense and yesterday, against ABC-RN, Gerson Gusmão processed a total of eight changes in the starting lineup, among which the debuts of Zé Carlos in the vacancy of Vinicius and also the entry of Leandro Carvalho (one of the highlights of the match), in the blue attack sector. About the changes, the coach argued.

“Football is very demanding. Leandro played a great game. But he arrived with fifteen, twenty minutes (of the 2nd half), he asked to leave. This is normal. He was stopped for a long time. We are happy because he comes in progress. Vinicius, on the other hand, was overloaded, carrying a burden beyond what he needs. I understand that he was under enormous pressure and taking on much more responsibilities than he really had. The idea was to give Zé Carlos an opportunity, but I have no doubt that Vinícius will go through this phase and will go back to being the idol he is”, he said.

With the result, Clube do Remo – momentarily, due to the game between Manaus and Volta Redonda – occupies the eighth place, in the classification. With four games to go before the end of the initial phase, the Azulinos are now turning their attention to the duel against Botafogo-PB, which will take place at the Almeidão stadium, in João Pessoa, and has been surrounded by an atmosphere of rivalry.

The challenge will mark the reunion of coach Gerson Gusmão, midfielder Anderson Paraíba and defender Daniel Felipe, with the old team, which resulted in great controversy. “Today the social network is very strong. I don’t have a social network, little comes to me, but I imagine that the backstage is very strong. I have to worry about the Remo team. We know it well (Botafogo- PB). I, who formed the entire squad, know how difficult it is to play there and that we will have to play another good game”, he concluded.