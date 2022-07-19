Haller is diagnosed with testicular tumor

Borussia Dortmund no longer have Sébastien Haller in the pre-season. The club reported that the striker underwent tests and was diagnosed with a tumor in his testicle. With that, he left the delegation and will no longer participate in training and friendlies in Austria, the place chosen for the preparation of the German team.

Haller, who has now returned to Dortmund and will continue to be treated for the illness, complained of being unwell. From there, he went for tests, and the disease in the testicle was diagnosed.

Dortmund said in a statement that further tests would be carried out at a specialized medical center in Germany. The club also asked for privacy for the player and his family. New information about the athlete’s health, according to Dortmund, will only be released with Haller’s permission.

Sébastien Haller arrived at Borussia Dortmund as a great reinforcement for the next season, and the club’s idea was to have a different characteristic than what Karim Adeyemi offers for the attack. The Germans paid around 35 million euros to Ajax to count on the Ivorian. At the age of 28, he signed a four-year contract.

Borussia Dortmund speaks out

“This news today came as a shock to Sébastien Haller and to all of us. The entire BVB family wishes Sébastien a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can hug him again soon. We will do everything in our power to ensure that he gets the best possible treatment,” said the German club’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl.