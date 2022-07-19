Health devices can detect covid-19 before symptoms appear, study indicates

+



Device used in research on the detection of covid-19 (Photo: Disclosure)

health devices worn on the wrist that monitor heart rate or body temperature, when combined with artificial intelligence (AI), can diagnose covid-19 even before the first symptoms appear. This is the conclusion of a study carried out by European and Canadian researchers and which was recently published in the scientific journal BMJ Open.

According to The Guardian, from the beginning of the pandemic until April 2021, scientists from Dr Risch Medical Laboratory (Germany), the University of Basel (Switzerland), McMaster University (Canada) and Imperial College London (England) tested the bracelet. Ava, a fertility tracker, in 1,163 volunteers under age 51.

This device, which monitors respiratory rate, heart rate, heart rate variability, wrist skin temperature and blood flow, was synchronized with a smartphone app.

During the period of analysis, participants were required to record any activities that could affect the results, such as use of alcohol, prescription drugs and recreational drugs, as well as possible symptoms of covid-19. They all still had regular rapid antibody tests for the disease, while those with symptoms also had a PCR test.

In total, 1.5 million hours of physiological data were computed and Covid-19 was confirmed in 127 people. The work data showed that the dual combination of the health tracker and the computer algorithm correctly identified 68% of positive cases for the illness two days before symptoms appeared.

While a swab PCR test remains the gold standard for confirming the disease, the findings “suggest that a wearable-informed machine learning algorithm could serve as a promising tool for pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic detection of Covid-19.”

Wearable sensor technology is an easy-to-use, low-cost method of allowing individuals to track their health and well-being during a pandemic.

“Our research shows how these devices, in partnership with artificial intelligence, can push the boundaries of personalized medicine and detect disease before symptoms occur, potentially reducing virus transmission in communities.”

The algorithm is now being tested on a group of 20,000 people across the Netherlands, and the results are expected to be presented later this year.

