Health units will attend at night in Santa Cruz; see where to go – GAZ

The Health Department of Santa Cruz do Sul released the dates for night care in health units for the rest of this month. The night service project emerged as a permanent action to offer additional hours to people who work conventional hours, in an arrangement that combines the needs of users and the agenda of establishments.

Overtime working hours were defined based on suggestions and requests from residents of the locations where the health units are installed – including some options on Saturday mornings. Night services are available to workers and the community in general, by appointment, according to the interested party’s reference unit.

Health units for the entire population (remembering that each user must look for the reference unit)

  • Time: 17:30 to 20:30
  • Tuesday, 19
    • UBS JACOB SCHIMDT
    • AVENUE UBS

Check the list of health units for workers:

  • Time: 17:30 to 20:30
  • On Saturday: from 8 am to noon
  • Thursday, 21
    • ESF MARGARIDA AURORA
    • PINHEIRAL ESF
    • FARROUPILHA UBS
  • Tuesday, 26
  • Thursday, 28
    • CRYSTAL ESF
    • ESF EMERALD IE II
    • ESF RIO PARDINHO
    • ESF LIVING WELL
    • UBS VERENA
  • Saturday, 30

