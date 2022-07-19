Heat wave: how it impacts your pocket

× Photo: Reproduction, France24

Surely the reader knows that when I speak of a heat wave, I am referring to the Northern Hemisphere.

This morning, while we were having the Inv agenda meeting, which is the moment when we define the topic and the writer of the daily Special Report, coincidentally, I received a WhatsApp from my youngest daughter, who lives in London, with the climate picture place.

At that exact moment, 1:20 pm in the English capital, the temperature was 36 degrees centigrade. For tomorrow, the maximum forecast is 39º.

If we make an analogy between the heat figures in Europe and market quotations, we could say, without fear of error, that global warming is in a bull market perpetual.

The pattern of this heat wave It is higher high, higher low. This means that, with a few exceptions that prove the rule, with each passing year, the maximum temperature in summer is higher than that of the previous year. The same goes for the minimum.

A thousand people have already died this summer in Europe. Unfortunately, that number tends to increase.

In the United States, people are more prepared for the heat. Most houses have air conditioning, as well as public transport. But that doesn’t rid Americans of wildfires, which are concentrated on the West Coast.

In Europe, forest fires are more intense in Portugal, Spain and Greece.

This climate change will affect the crops of most countries in the world, impacting our pocketbook.

In Italy, for example, drought could cause the loss of a third of agricultural production.

Everything indicates that international commodity markets, not only agricultural but also those of fossil fuels (increased use of air conditioning in the summer), will be the keynote for the next few years, possibly decades, until humanity totally surrenders to the obvious:

Planet Earth is glowing.

Obvious conclusion: we are in a weather market that has no expiration date.

Ivan Sant’Annatrader, writer and columnist at Inv Publications.

note: you can receive exclusive content with the privileged view of Ivan Sant’Anna, 3x a week, directly in your email. Discover the Warm Up PRO series, from the financial analysis house Inv, by clicking here.

More news