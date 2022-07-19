Heatwave in Europe: War and Crisis Derailed Climate Change Efforts | The subject

“Europe is just a sign that this is already a reality”, evaluates Lincoln Muniz Alves, meteorologist at Inpe, in an interview with the podcast The Subject.

“We have also observed extremes in Japan in Australia, and more recently here in Brazil with the extreme rains themselves. […] So all these are signs that climate change is already imposing a reflection and a call for immediate action, whether from society or decision makers to adapt to this new reality.”

In the United States, the urgent nature of the climate discussion did not prevent the Joe Biden administration from suffering a major defeat in negotiations with Congress to try to implement its plan to combat climate change.

This is no longer the first setback on the environmental issue. Last month, the Supreme Court reduced the government’s power to cut carbon emissions from power plants – a decision that journalist Claudio Angelo calls “a tragedy”.