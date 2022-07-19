‘Horrible situation’, says customer after being attacked in a nightclub in Buritis – Gerais

Bruno said that at no time was he truculent with the security guards. (photo: Personal Archive / Reproduction)

Software developer Bruno Ramos Vieira, 28, invited his friends and his girlfriend to attend, this weekend, a June party event at the Night Market Rooftop concert hall, located on Wilson Lima Rocha street, in the Buritis neighborhood. , West Region of BH. According to him, after entering the establishment with a 30ml beverage bag and pouring the contents into the glass, the security guards approached him with truculence and aggression.

“We entered the club with a bag of chup-chup with 30ml of an alcoholic beverage that was not sold there. The packaging was harmless. We were searched and we were not stopped at the entrance. At one point during the party, I bought a drink at the house bar and went to my table. Upon arriving at the table, my girlfriend opened the bag and added it to the drink”, says the customer.

He believed that it would not be a problem, and he even cited article 6 of the Consumer Protection Code, which explains about tying. In this case, the drink carried in the bag was different from those offered by the house bar, that is, it would not be forbidden to enter the place with them.

“However, a security guard who was near the table saw the situation and approached us. He took our glass without explaining and cursed saying that we were scrotums, that that situation there was dirty. Then he took our glass to another location. I walked up to him, politely, with no intention of fighting. I was then verbally attacked”, explains Bruno.

Initially unsuccessful, Bruno requested that the manager be called. “I don’t know if they called, but I was waiting until the manager arrived.” According to him, at that moment the physical assaults began. “When I returned to the table, they grabbed me from behind with a rear naked choke, another security man punched me in the stomach and back. My girlfriend was desperate, trying to get the security off me. I have neck and back pain to this day,” she said.

As shown in the video, Bruno tries to get away from the security guards. The girlfriend then hugs him, with the intention that they no longer hit their partner for fear of hitting her. However, the girlfriend was also attacked with a kick in the shin. “I told you to leave the house, I just didn’t want to be touched. At one point, I thought he was going to kill me because they’d hanged me so hard that I was out of breath. I just wanted to get out of there.”

Bruno, his girlfriend and friends were kicked out of the Night Market. Soon after leaving, the police were called and when the police arrived at the scene, Bruno said that the club’s administrators regretted it and said they could return to the event. “I didn’t want to, especially after subjecting myself to that humiliating situation in public. Not even the police have the right to do this to us.”

To the court for assault

Bruno pointed out that he registered a police report, and that he will file a lawsuit against the establishment. You can also sue the security guards if the lawyer advises you.

The Estado de Minas report contacted the venue by e-mail and by phone, but did not receive a response until the time of publication of this report.

* Internship under supervision