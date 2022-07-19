How inflation made Argentines poorer

Joaquín Rodríguez, a 24-year-old waste picker, is an unthinking victim of Argentina’s rampant inflation: due to the crisis, he finds less and less waste to recycle as he passes daily through the streets of Lomas de Zamora, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, with his huge car.

The smaller amount of waste not only affects thousands of poor Argentines like Rodríguez who survive by selling plastic, cardboard or glass bottles, but is also a sign of the decline in consumption caused by the population’s loss of purchasing power.

“We gather less and less (waste). People have no choice but to do the same work as us: there are more and more collectors and less waste”, said Rodríguez, considering that the change has been observed since May due to high inflation. .

With a chronic shortage of foreign currency and a high fiscal deficit, Argentina has not been able to leave behind a protracted crisis that has been deepened by the coronavirus pandemic and that has hit President Alberto Fernández’s re-election intentions.

Although the economy has resumed growth in 2021, the future has been shrouded in shadow by inflation that this year will reach 76%, according to the latest survey of experts carried out by the central bank. In June, inflation was 5.3% and analysts expect it to pick up in July.

Poverty, which had been reduced to 37.3% of the population last year, will rise to 40% in the second half of 2022, “basically due to inflation and because more jobs are not being created,” said Agustín Salvia of the Catholic University. Argentina (UCA).

“It is difficult for a virtuous process to take place in this context of macroeconomic instability; investment is very low,” added the poverty expert.

According to the private consultancy Focus Market, consumption fell 4.5% in June compared to the same month of 2021 and accumulates a fall of 2.4% in the first six months of the year.

“Those who used to take out cardboard twice a day, in the morning and in the afternoon, only take it out once a day because there are no sales,” Paola Godoy, 40, told Reuters amid huge bales of plastic, cardboard and nylon that recyclers carried on their backs.

Godoy presides over the recycling cooperative Jóvenes en Progreso, which produces nylon bags from the material that waste pickers pick up at the doors of shops, markets and homes in Lomas de Zamora. Cardboard sells at 37 pesos per kilo ($0.29 at the overvalued official exchange rate) to large companies.

Instability

Latin America’s third-largest economy reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March to reschedule US$44 billion in debt, which sets, among other goals, reducing inflation, which has become the country’s biggest economic problem. .

“People’s consumption went down because things got too expensive… and that produces a drop in sales for us,” said Marcela Cid, 58, who owns two stores in San Fernando, north of Buenos Aires.

“When we are going to replace (merchandise) we find different prices. Before I would buy with 100,000 (pesos) from my suppliers and today I need 170,000 or 180,000”, he said.

Seeking to stabilize the economy, new area minister Silvina Batakis last week announced a series of orthodox measures that have calmed markets.

However, uncertainty remains over the relationship between center-left president Fernández and his powerful deputy, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, whose bitter disputes have stoked financial problems in recent months.