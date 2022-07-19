How long will it take you to double the money investing in Treasury Direct?

Once you make an investment in Treasury Direct and leave the money there, how long does it take for the amount to double in size?

In today’s column I present this answer, both considering inflation and without considering it.

Without discounting inflation: 6 and a half years

An investment in any Treasury Direct bond would take six and a half years, counting from today, to double in value, considering the current interest rate scenario.

This calculation does not discount inflation. This means that, investing R$10,000 today, you would have approximately R$20,000 six and a half years from now. But rent, gasoline and supermarket prices, for example, will be higher, so that R$20,000 will be equivalent to what would actually be R$15,700 at today’s prices.

Discounting inflation: 19 years

If we discount inflation, the time to double the equity rises to 19 years. An investment of R$ 10 thousand tends to reach R$ 34 thousand after this period, but, due to the increase in prices in the country, the value would be equivalent to what is currently R$ 20 thousand.

All calculations consider inflation of 7% per year, and the current basic interest rate (Selic) of 13.25% per year.

What if the economic scenario changes?

These projections are for you to understand where Treasury bonds are pointing right now. But what happens if the scenario changes?

That depends on the treasury bond. Here’s what happens to each of them if the prime rate goes up:

Treasury Selic: profitability rises

Fixed-rate Treasury: profitability does not change

Treasury IPCA: profitability does not change

Note that once you have already invested in the Fixed Rate Treasury or the IPCA Treasury, it does not matter what happens to interest rates: your profitability does not change. But this rule only applies to those who keep the amount invested until the bond’s maturity date.

In addition to interest, inflation also influences real profitability. Therefore, if the prices of goods and services accelerate, it is possible that the investment will take even longer to double in value.

On the other hand, a slowdown in inflation would make you double the real value of the investment sooner, especially in the case of Fixed Rate Treasury.

What to do then?

Well, I’ve already said in other columns that I don’t invest in Treasury Direct anymore. The Selic Treasury, specifically, is interesting in the short term, for emergency reserve, for example.

But, in the long run, I still prefer real estate funds and stocks, because, if well chosen and diversified, they have a chance of offering a better result.

With inflation around 7% a year or more, interest rates on fixed income investments end up deceiving us, as they seem to be very high, but in reality a good part of the profitability is eroded by the increase in prices from day to day. day.

But remember: this is my way of investing. I invest in variable income because I feel safe and I know the risks. Do not view this or any text of mine as an investment recommendation, but as information to assist you in making a decision.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about this text or about investments in general? Send your question to my Instagram account. Your question may soon be answered in this column.