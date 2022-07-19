According to government estimates, aid for truck drivers should cost BRL 5.4 billion to the public coffers, still in 2022.

The government should launch, later this year, aid for truck drivers, provided for in the PEC of the federal government’s package of goodness. The benefit must be paid only in 2022, the year of presidential elections. For this to happen, the government will institute a state of emergency, due to the unpredictable rise in the prices of oil, fuels, and their derivatives. Below, check out how much this aid should cost.

How much will the aid for truck drivers cost?

According to government estimates, the aid for truck drivers should cost R$5.4 billion to the public coffers in 2022. This release is an attempt by the government to improve its acceptance by Brazilians, and thus , get votes to seek reelection this year.

Through the state of emergency, the government wants to circumvent a legal impediment. As 2022 is the year of elections, jurists stated that the creation of a new benefit should violate the electoral law. And so, the solution was to amend the Constitution through a PEC, and recognize the state of emergency.

In general, the adoption of the state of emergency occurs in atypical situations, including pandemics. In theory, the situation that motivates it is not so serious, nor are they fully installed. In more complex disaster situations, it is possible to declare a state of calamity.

How will the government pay the benefit?

The expense with the aid for truck drivers should not be considered in the spending cap. The rule that government expenditures must be limited to the previous year’s Budget, updated for inflation.

In this way, by the proposal, it is possible to make extraordinary expenses to pay the aid for truck drivers. And that means another hole in the ceiling. The government has already breached the ceiling on other occasions, as in the PEC dos precatorios – which made possible the increase in Auxílio Brasil, at the end of 2021.

On the other hand, there are government sources that claim that there are enough resources to pay the aid for truck drivers. The money would come from dividends paid by state-owned companies and from funds obtained with the privatization of Eletrobras.

Image: New Africa / Shutterstock.com