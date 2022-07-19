Hulk celebrates the 3 months of his baby with a charming party

The player Hulk and the current wife Camila Ângelo celebrate the 3 months of the baby with a beautiful party

The player’s mansion Hulk Paraíba it’s partying! That’s because the youngest of the family, Zaya, celebrates this Monday (18) three months of life. The baby is the result of the Atlético-MG striker’s relationship with Camila Angelo. The beginning of the relationship was shrouded in controversy. This is because some time after announcing the end of his first marriage with Iran Ângelo, Hulk assumed the relationship with Camila, who is the niece of the athlete’s ex-wife.

From his first marriage, the ace became the father of three children, two boys and a girl. Ian and Tiago who are 13 and 11 years old, respectively. And Alice is six years old. Camila Ângelo is a first-time mom. The little girl was born on April 18 at Mercy Maternity Hospital in Miami, Florida, United States. Zaya came into the world as a big baby. She was born at 53.3 centimeters and weighing 3,890 grams.

To celebrate the third birthday of the heiress who continues to grow strong, the couple took great care in the decoration. The theme chosen was Safari. In addition to a cake all decorated in the theme, little Zaya also starred in a beautiful photo shoot. The baby posed in a foliage nest surrounded by lion, tiger and giraffe stuffed animals. “Three months of our princess Zaya”, declared the Galo striker when sharing the series of photos of his youngest.

The party was highly praised by netizens, as was the photo shoot. The singer Simone, from the duo with Simaria, said: “It’s a girl”. The digital influencer Bella Falconi declared to his friends, melting for the baby: “It is not possible”. the daddies Hulk and Camila also received many messages from friends and fans congratulating them on such an important date for their family.

