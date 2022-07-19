“I almost died because of her fanatical faith”







Andressa Urach and Arthur Urach Photo: Playback/Instagram

Teenager Arthur Urach, 16, the eldest son of digital influencer Andressa Urach, vented about the fight with his mother. In a video posted on his YouTube channel on Monday, the 18th, he said that he did not like the live that Urach did, in which he criticized him and his girlfriend after the two decided to move to another city. The youth is already emancipated.

“So guys, I’m trying to make this video for the 20th time because I’m so nervous about having to bring it up. When I posted the video, my mom made me delete it under threat of suing me, but then she posted it. a live defaming me, Brenda [namorada dele] and her family for supporting us. When I asked her to delete it, she told me to mind my own business, so that’s what I did. I walked away and tried to get over it all,” he said.

According to the young man, he still tried to make amends with his mother recently, but was upset that she didn’t “assume she was wrong” with him by letting thousands of people see the video she posted about their disagreement. For Arthur, it came out as wrong.

“Everything was unresolved and she comes in a recent video to say that she had already talked to me and Brenda, which is a lie. This was just her and me fight, a fight that was practically me trying to express what I always felt my whole life. But, once again, she put other people who had nothing to do with it, taking the weight of her guilt “, added the influencer’s son.

Arthur further stated that it was not the first time he had tried to express himself and his mother reacted by saying that he had “a demon inside him”. The teenager claims that people’s accusations against him are affecting him a lot and he even spent a week feeling sick because of it, but that his mother refuses to understand that all the influence she has used to affect his life.

According to him, there was also a time when he felt sick and his mother took him to church instead of the hospital.

“What kind of mother does that? One day I had a lot of pain in my stomach and I told her. Do you know what she did? She took me to the hospital? No! She took me to church at six o’clock in the morning and went to the prison take care of people. […] I was with my life at risk. […] I basically almost died because of her fanatical faith,” he said.

Urach and quarrel with the son

In March of this year, Andressa Urach revealed, in a video posted on her YouTube channel, that Arthur would live with his girlfriend, Brenda Medeiros, both 16 years old. In the video, the model and the couple showed the rooms of the property.

Andressa had already revealed that she decided to emancipate her eldest son because of the confidence she feels in the teenager. The model still has one more child, little Leon, who was born prematurely in February.

In an interview with Who, the digital influencer said that her son met his girlfriend about eight months ago. She reported that the family was moving to the countryside and the son asked his girlfriend to go with them, to live with them.

According to Urach, she rented an apartment for her son and girlfriend to have privacy and opened a barber shop for Arthur, as he is a graduate. But, as he said, the girl did not adapt to the countryside and convinced Arthur to live with her in Porto Alegre.

The influencer says that what made her the saddest was that the two left on Mother’s Day. Urach also said that, with that, he had to pay the rent for the apartment he arranged for the house with a three-year contract, in addition to the barbershop. “If I had imagined that I was going to do this, I would never have emancipated,” she told Who.