“I am very sorry that the 1st female governor of Ceará will not be able to run for reelection”

Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) regretted that the PDT did not choose governor Izolda Cela to run for reelection. However, he did not comment on whether he will support Roberto Cláudio.

“I am very sorry that the first female governor of Ceará will not be able to run for reelection, after the decision of the PDT. Keep going, Izolda! Ceará is very proud of your strength and determination.”

Roberto Cláudio was chosen by the PDT to run for governor. The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s state directorate, at the beginning of the night of this Monday, 18. The definition between him and the governor Izolda Cela was in the vote among the 84 members of the directory. The score was 55 to 29 in favor of the former mayor.

Moment of Roberto Cláudio’s announcement to be the PDT candidate for governor, after defeating Izolda Cela in a vote in the directory. Result made official by the state president of the acronym, André Figueiredo. pic.twitter.com/xr4WaqTRyi — Political Game (@jogopolitico) July 18, 2022

On the afternoon of this Monday, the 18th, two pre-candidates withdrew from the race: Evandro Leitão, president of the Legislative Assembly, who came out to support Izolda; and federal deputy Mauro Filho, who was not in favor of one of the names, but defended the agreement. Only Izolda and Roberto Cláudio remained in the dispute.

The decision taken by the directory is an indication of candidacy for the State Government, to be made official at the convention scheduled for next Sunday, 24.

The internal dispute in the PDT has intensified in recent weeks, with different strategies adopted by supporters of Izolda and Roberto Cláudio. The governor received support from most parties and state deputies from the governing base, and also received a favorable expression from several mayors, which caused a reaction from supporters of Roberto Cláudio and the party leadership. Izolda also has the support of former governor Camilo Santana (PT). Roberto Cláudio is supported by the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto (PDT), and by several leaders, especially in the capital.

Cid Gomes is away from political articulations in Ceará, which has made allies uncomfortable. The state president of the PDT, André Figueiredo, said that Cid asked Ciro to represent him in the definition process. Last Friday, Ivo went to meet Cid. After that, he made demonstrations on social media. On Saturday, he recalled the 2016 episode of confrontation with the then president of the Municipal Court of Auditors, Domingos Filho (PSD), today most quoted to be vice on the ticket. On Sunday, he wrote that the relationship between Cid, Camilo and Izolda remains the same as before.

“The proximity of decisions naturally raises tensions and produces all kinds of rumors. One of them is that our senator Cid would be absent from the selection process due to a false conflict with the former governor and our future senator Camilo Santana and/or with Governor Izolda Cela. I clarify that the relationship between them remains the same. As usual! Everything that is said to the contrary is an attempt at intrigue”, published Ivo, before declaring support for Izolda, and saying that this is also the position of Cid.

With information from Carlos Holanda, Henrique Araújo and Mariana Lopes

