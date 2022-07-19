José Luiz Datena told, on his return to “Brasil Urgente”, that he was very bad because of the covid-19, and said that he was afraid of dying

José Luiz Datena returned, this Monday (18), to the command of the program “Brasil Urgente”, in Band. He spent the last week in recovery after contracting Covid-19. — he was admitted to Hospital Sirio Libanês, where he was admitted on July 9. The journalist spoke for the first time about his situation during the passage of “Best of the Afternoon”, with Cátia Fonseca, for his program, and revealed that he was afraid of dying.

“At least in two days I felt I wasn’t going to go through this one, it was a violent blow. I’ve already had a tumor in the pancreas, six stents placed, a heart attack, a serious problem of very high diabetes. But of all the diseases I faced, which were serious diseases, this was the one I felt I might not survive. I thought the bell had rung for me, I felt really bad,” he began.

Next, Date stressed to Cátia that the situation was, in fact, very serious. “Comadre, this time, the thing was ugly, the crash was ugly. I had been warning people for a long time that this Covid story is not over, we opened our guard very early. You have to keep wearing a mask, I did that, I have four doses of vaccine. Everyone has to pay attention, especially the people in my group, because there are people who get it and feel absolutely nothing”, he stressed.

“It’s been two bad days”

Cátia revealed, in the conversation with Datena, that during the anchor’s hospitalization she stayed in contact with his wife, Matilde Datena, to find out about her colleague’s health status. “There was a day when she said: ‘Oh, Datena is worse today. He has a lot of body ache, sore throat, head hurts a lot‘” she pointed out.

Then, Datena said that she went through two days of many problems in her health and detailed: “What caught the most was the excess of phlegm, excess saliva and a hellish sore throat. When salivation increases, you don’t even notice it, it produces and goes down. But, with your throat hurting, you suffocate with saliva. It was two bad days,” he explained.