‘I thought I was going to die right there’, says barber attacked by Vitória fans

the man who was filmed being assaulted by members of an organized Vitória crowd on Sunday (17) said that he feared for his life when he was surrounded by dozens of people yesterday afternoon, near Barradão, before Leão’s match against Paysandu. Barber Reinaldo, 21, was wearing a shirt from an intercity championship in Itamaraju and said he was returning from work when he was stopped by the group.

“I was mistaken for a Bamor fan or a Paysandu fan, I don’t know,” he said. “It was all very fast. Four guys came, I couldn’t even look at their faces, they held me, they looked at the shirt I was wearing and then the whole crowd came. The four guys held me down, I couldn’t even run,” Reinaldo told TV. Bahia. “I have to thank God for being here today.”

Reinaldo also revealed that he is a fan of Vitória himself. “I’m not an organized crowd. I follow Vitória’s games. They didn’t even ask anything, they just came beating me,” he added. “Physically I’m recovering, but psychologically I’m down, I’m kind of sad.” The barber lodged a complaint at the 10th Police Station (Pau da Lima).

#COMPLAINT More than 20 fans from an organized group in Vitória cowardly attacked a citizen who was not wearing a team shirt from the Várzea team, unfortunately, the team’s fans have the same name as an ally of the Bahia fans, the Mancha Azul+ pic.twitter.com/NnoDhUlAhu — Bora Bahêa Noticias (@BoraBaheanoti) July 17, 2022

He thanked the people who helped him – the owner of a restaurant even closed the doors to protect Reinaldo inside the place. “I was just working. I had just returned from a cut and was heading home. I took the Regional to go to São Rafael. In the middle of the way this happened”, she continued. “I saw a flash of my life passing by, I thought I was going to die right there”.

Vitória released a note regretting the case. “The Esporte Clube Vitória repudiates the aggression suffered by a fan in Via Regional, before the game against Paysandu, held last Sunday. The board condemns the act and delivers the investigation of the fact to the security authorities of the State”, affirmed the club.

Torcida Inbatíveis also released a note this Monday (18) informing that it will identify and remove the members involved in the episode. “From now on, we leave our apologies to the entire population and especially to the boy who was a victim of this cowardice, we even put ourselves at his disposal to repair any damage”.

Read:

The Board of the Uniformed Fans The Unbeatables come to the public to regret yesterday’s episode, where some of our members assaulted a young man, in a neighborhood close to the stadium.

All those involved in this sad episode will be identified and removed from the crowd, the punishment and the names of those involved will be presented to BEPE. Our ideology is to support Esporte Clube Vitória by having parties in the stands and we repudiate any act of violence.

From now on, we leave our apologies to the entire population and especially to the boy who was a victim of this cowardice, we even put ourselves at his disposal to repair any damages.