“I was going to vote for Ciro, but I’m going to vote for Lula”, says Vanessa da Mata during the show (video)

Singer who has already said publicly that she would not vote for Lula or Bolsonaro

support the 247

ICL

247 – The singer Vanessa da Matta declared during her show at the Garanhuns Winter Festival that she will vote for Lula, no longer for Ciro Gomes.

Hearing Lula’s screams in the audience, the singer fired: “I was going to vote for Ciro but I’m going to vote for the people, the people are asking for Lula, I vote for Lula, so it’s Lula in the first round to solve this soon”, he fired.

In December 2021, after hearing an “out, Bolsonaro” from the audience, she rehearsed a speech of “neither one nor the other”, when she was interrupted by the chorus of “Lula”.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

At the FIG, the people cry out for President Lula and Vanessa Da Mata declares “I was going to vote for Ciro but I’m going to vote for the people, the people are asking for Lula, vote for Lula” LULA IN THE FIRST TURN to solve this soon. Thanks, Garanhuns. pic.twitter.com/yS8DxUbjNO CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Lola Lou Delusional Communist (@lolalow6) July 19, 2022

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING