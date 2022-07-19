“I was going to vote for Ciro, but I’m going to vote for Lula”, says Vanessa da Mata during the show (video)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 7 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on “I was going to vote for Ciro, but I’m going to vote for Lula”, says Vanessa da Mata during the show (video) 0 Views

Singer who has already said publicly that she would not vote for Lula or Bolsonaro




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Cara e Courage’: Alfredo wants to separate from Pat | come around

And, faced with this feeling, the illustrator, who is hospitalized, comments to Joca (Leopoldo Pacheco) …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved