“I was going to vote for Ciro, but I’m going to vote for Lula”, says Vanessa da Mata during the show (video)

Singer who has already said publicly that she would not vote for Lula or Bolsonaro
247 – The singer Vanessa da Matta declared during her show at the Garanhuns Winter Festival that she will vote for Lula, no longer for Ciro Gomes.
Hearing Lula’s screams in the audience, the singer fired: “I was going to vote for Ciro but I’m going to vote for the people, the people are asking for Lula, I vote for Lula, so it’s Lula in the first round to solve this soon”, he fired.
In December 2021, after hearing an “out, Bolsonaro” from the audience, she rehearsed a speech of “neither one nor the other”, when she was interrupted by the chorus of “Lula”.
