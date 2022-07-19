“I will teach this jaguar to dance”

The pawn will get the worst of it when trying to pull Jove’s bride to dance

And there’s confusion coming in the next chapters of “Pantanal”. One of the scenes long awaited by those who follow the soap opera is the wedding of Juma (Alanis Guillen) with Jove (Jesuita Barbosa). However, the ceremony will be marked by a fight like that between the groom and Alcides (Juliano Cazarre).

Drunk, the pawn will embarrass the party, insinuating that the son of José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira) is not man enough to teach the bride to dance. “I said that, since there’s no man here for that, I’m going to teach this jaguar to dance myself!”will shout Alcides.

Annoyed, Jove will still try to calm Alcides on the basis of the conversation: “If he says he’s that macho, let him come up… Because so far he’s only shown his throat”, says Jove, who will end up reacting when he sees the pawn pull out a knife and go for him.

The two begin to grapple and Jove manages to disarm Alcides, giving him a blow and leaving him unconscious. Those present at the ceremony will be surprised by the confusion when thinking that Juliano Cazarré’s character is dead, but he survives the blow.