I wish it were different, but I can’t.

Singer Anitta admitted that she sought out former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) before going public and declaring support for PT in this year’s elections.

In an interview with the Portuguese press, the funkeira explained that she offered to help the politician in his campaign to return to the Palácio do Planalto, with guidelines on how to boost the PT ticket on social media, in addition to stating that it is not possible “to be liked by everyone” “. According to the singer, she “wanted it to be different, but it can’t be”.

“I talked to Lula even before [de declarar voto]. I said: ‘Look, Lula, I was never a PT member, I never voted for you. However, in these elections, I will be by your side, supporting you. If you want social media support, which I understand a lot, TikTok, stuff like that, I’ll support it. I explained to him the marketing strategy that I believe works to turn him around,” he said.

In the interview, Anitta stated that in the current scenario, what is possible “is to open people’s eyes that the only option at the moment is this, which is my case”.

“I wish it were different, but it can’t be. Next year, we fight for the ideals we believe in. But this year I think the main fight is to maintain a safe environment for LGBTQ, transvestites, trans, for other religions,” he said.

A supporter of Candomblé, the artist cited episodes of religious intolerance in Brazil, with acts of violence against practitioners of this religion.

“I’m from Candomblé, for example. The amount of terreiros burned in Brazil, religious intolerance. I think that, first, at this moment, we have to fight for this. And then in the next election we think about the ideals that in fact people believe,” he added.

Anitta declares vote for Lula

Very active in this year’s elections, Anitta declared her vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last week, a few days after saying that she still did not know what to vote for for president of the Republic.

Although she declared her support for the ex-president, the funk singer asked the PT not to use her name and image in campaigns, despite herself having published an image with the party’s symbols.

“I do not authorize the use of my image to promote this party and its candidates. My choice in these elections was to bring engagement and media to the person who has the greatest chance of winning ‘Voldemort’ in these elections,” he said.

Voldemort is the villain of the “Harry Potter” saga of books and films that serves as a representation for the forces of darkness and malevolent intolerance and whose name ended up being used in a pejorative way to refer to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The representative even reposted the singer applauding her, but taking away the criticism published about him.

Anitta also said that, after “many polls”, she concluded that Lula is the person most likely to defeat the current president of the Republic in the October elections.

“And what I’m going to do from now on is use my platforms in what I can help to bring him more visibility with the purpose of not having ‘Voldemort’ in the Presidency again”, published the artist.