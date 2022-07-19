Igor Torres sees the deal with Bahia as an ‘incredible opportunity’



Source: Felipe Santana / EC Bahia

Bahia announced Igor Torres as a reinforcement for the sequence of the 2022 season, on loan from Fortaleza. This Monday (18), the striker was officially presented to the press.

With a contract signed until the end of the year, Igor arrives at the Squadron to seek space in the squad and with the mission of helping the club in the search for access to the first division.

He classified the agreement with Bahia as a great opportunity in his career.

“Incredible opportunity. Playing in a team like Bahia is not for everyone. It is a privilege to play for Bahia. You can expect a lot of will, claw and determination. I will do everything to see the fans happy.”

ready to play

The athlete revealed that he asked to arrive before the opening of the window in order to be prepared for this Tuesday’s round (19).

“I feel good. I didn’t have a break. I asked to arrive earlier, train with the group and get fit. I count on the presence of all the fans against CRB to leave with the triumph”.

Known as Enderson Moreira

“Best possible expectations. I started having opportunities (with Enderson) helping us. Reunion will be important to me and Enderson. I will give myself to the maximum for this team to reach access”.