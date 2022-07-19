In a meeting with ambassadors, Bolsonaro criticizes STF and TSE and talks about risk of fraud in elections

President of the Republic cited an ongoing Federal Police investigation to raise doubts about the country’s electoral system

ANTONIO MOLINA/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 02/09/2022

President Jair Bolsonaro attacked ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes this Wednesday



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made a presentation to Brazilian ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada on the afternoon of this Monday, 18, to talk about the electoral system and possible failures in electronic voting machines. Articles from various news sites, as well as videos with demonstrations by ministers of the Federal Court of Justice (STF), were linked in the presentation that included a translation into English of all the material disclosed. Titled “Briefing with Ambassadors“, the president began his presentation with the reservation that the objective of his demonstration was to guarantee “transparency and trust” in the Brazilian elections. Next, Bolsonaro again cited the case of the hacker invasion of the TSE system – in which the attacker claims to have had access to the source codes of the electoral court and that he had obtained the password of a magistrate. “Hackers stayed for eight months inside the TSE. During the investigation, they could change names of candidates and transfer votes from one to another”, argued the chief executive.

The Planalto commander took the opportunity to declare that he did not know the purpose of the invitation made by the TSE, through the minister and president of the Court, Edson Fachin, to international observers to act during the elections. In a critical tone, Bolsonaro said: “In Brazil, there is no way to follow the investigation [das urnas eletrônicas]. I don’t know what outside observers are doing here. What are they going to do if the system is flawed and unaudible?”. When talking about Fachin, the President of the Republic classified him as “responsible for making [o pré-candidato à Presidência] Squid eligible” and said that PT was the magistrate’s preferred candidate. When commenting on the minister Luis Roberto Barroso, the Chief Executive argued that his seat on the Supreme Court was assigned by the Workers’ Party after his defense of the terrorist Cesare Battisti. “Thanks to that, he certainly won the PT’s trust,” he said.

President Bolsonaro echoed the investigations requested by Minister Alexandre de Moraes about an alleged leak of information in a confidential investigation by the Federal police – in this case, the president had released the entirety of an investigation into the alleged hacker attack on the TSE system – and stated that the Armed Forces would never participate in a farce in the elections. “I know that you [embaixadores] they want democratic stability in our country, but it will only be achieved with transparent and reliable elections”, he stressed. Moraes was also quoted after the broadcast of a video in which the minister says that the TSE will revoke the candidacy of those who commit electoral crimes of propagating false news. “A magistrate cannot threaten anyone,” he opined.

In a note, the Federal Government’s Special Secretariat for Social Communication highlighted that Bolsonaro’s meeting with the heads of diplomatic missions was intended to underline his desire to “improve the standards of transparency and security of the Brazilian electoral process.” The body also emphasized that the chief executive’s priority is to ensure that the “will of the Brazilian people” prevails in the October elections. already the Superior Electoral Court clarified, in a note, that the invasion of the electoral court system “did not pose any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections”, since the “source code of the programs used undergoes successive verifications and tests, able to identify any alteration or manipulation”. ”.