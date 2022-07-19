In ‘Beyond Illusion’, Davi concludes and celebrates: ‘Isadora loves me’ | come around

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 49 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on In ‘Beyond Illusion’, Davi concludes and celebrates: ‘Isadora loves me’ | come around 0 Views

Davi goes to watch Isadora “from a box” trying to get rid of Joaquim’s onslaughts.

“Stop it, Joaquim, please, I already said I don’t want to. Not now”, says Dorinha, pushing Joaquim.

“So when, Isadora? When will you give yourself to me? When will you become my real woman? You can’t deny me what’s rightfully mine, doves! I am a man!”, Joaquim will react, annoyed.

Isadora runs away from Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo

Isadora, however, will manage to take Joaquim home. David, on the other hand, will be overjoyed at the scene he had just witnessed.

“Isadora loves me! She loves me!”, celebrates David!

After concluding that his love is returned, Davi will decide that he will not run away from Campos. On the contrary. He will stay to fight for your love.

“I will not run away. I love Isadora, and she loves me too. I will stay and fight for that love”, says Davi, determined.

Hidden, Davi sees Isadora getting rid of Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo

Will he be able to prove to Isadora that he’s telling the truth and really loves her? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!

19 Jul

Tuesday

Isadora deceives Joaquim. Violeta thinks about how to save the cane plantation. Davi despairs when he sees Joaquim kiss Isadora. Constantino and Julinha fake a home robbery, and Santa becomes suspicious. Davi asks Arminda to induce Isadora to investigate the Textile Canvas. Margô is suspicious of Emília’s ostentation. Isadora checks Tela Têxtil’s contracts and receipts. Benê warns Violeta that the fire in the lost plantation could destroy the entire farm. Anastácia reveals to Leonidas that Bartolomeu paid for his medical course. Isadora discovers that the Textile Canvas doesn’t exist. Davi sees Joaquim and Yolanda together.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!

Remember when Isadora changed Joaquim’s name on her honeymoon:

Joaquim kisses Isadora, who changes her husband's name to Rafael's

Joaquim kisses Isadora, who changes her husband’s name to Rafael’s

Spoiler Alert #17 Inácio will get rich in 'Beyond Illusion'!

Spoiler Alert #17 Inácio will get rich in ‘Beyond Illusion’!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Zakk Wylde speaks for the first time about touring with Pantera

Zakk Wylde spoke for the first time about the tour he will hold next year …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved