In ‘Beyond Illusion’, Davi concludes and celebrates: ‘Isadora loves me’ | come around

Davi goes to watch Isadora “from a box” trying to get rid of Joaquim’s onslaughts.
“Stop it, Joaquim, please, I already said I don’t want to. Not now”, says Dorinha, pushing Joaquim.
“So when, Isadora? When will you give yourself to me? When will you become my real woman? You can’t deny me what’s rightfully mine, doves! I am a man!”, Joaquim will react, annoyed.
Isadora, however, will manage to take Joaquim home. David, on the other hand, will be overjoyed at the scene he had just witnessed.
“Isadora loves me! She loves me!”, celebrates David!
After concluding that his love is returned, Davi will decide that he will not run away from Campos. On the contrary. He will stay to fight for your love.
“I will not run away. I love Isadora, and she loves me too. I will stay and fight for that love”, says Davi, determined.
Will he be able to prove to Isadora that he’s telling the truth and really loves her? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
19 Jul
Tuesday
Isadora deceives Joaquim. Violeta thinks about how to save the cane plantation. Davi despairs when he sees Joaquim kiss Isadora. Constantino and Julinha fake a home robbery, and Santa becomes suspicious. Davi asks Arminda to induce Isadora to investigate the Textile Canvas. Margô is suspicious of Emília’s ostentation. Isadora checks Tela Têxtil’s contracts and receipts. Benê warns Violeta that the fire in the lost plantation could destroy the entire farm. Anastácia reveals to Leonidas that Bartolomeu paid for his medical course. Isadora discovers that the Textile Canvas doesn’t exist. Davi sees Joaquim and Yolanda together.
