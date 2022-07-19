In ‘Beyond Illusion’, Davi concludes and celebrates: ‘Isadora loves me’ | come around

19 Jul Tuesday

Isadora deceives Joaquim. Violeta thinks about how to save the cane plantation. Davi despairs when he sees Joaquim kiss Isadora. Constantino and Julinha fake a home robbery, and Santa becomes suspicious. Davi asks Arminda to induce Isadora to investigate the Textile Canvas. Margô is suspicious of Emília’s ostentation. Isadora checks Tela Têxtil’s contracts and receipts. Benê warns Violeta that the fire in the lost plantation could destroy the entire farm. Anastácia reveals to Leonidas that Bartolomeu paid for his medical course. Isadora discovers that the Textile Canvas doesn’t exist. Davi sees Joaquim and Yolanda together.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!