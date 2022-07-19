In the 17th round draws, Internacional, Juventude and São Paulo produced more | statistical spy

The goal expectation indicator (xG) helps to tell the history of matches better than other shooting statistics, as it is understood that two shots do not always provide the same danger to the opponent, such as one made from midfield and one penalty. Therefore, each finish receives a different value, according to its characteristics, but mainly taking into account the distance and angle of each one of them (see methodology at the end of the text).

Despite the score not having left zero, the goal expectation indicator (xG) points out that each team should have produced at least one goal each and Internacional a little better in the chances created. There were 14 shots from Athletico-PR in the match (one from inside the small area, five in the big area and eight from outside the area) that resulted in an expectation close to a goal (1.03 xG).

Inter, on the other hand, finished 17 times (eight from inside the area and nine from outside) and produced enough to score almost two goals (1.74 xG). The curious fact is that of the eight submissions that took place in the first half, six were from inside the area. In the second half, only two of nine occurred from inside the Hurricane area.. That is, after the break, Inter had difficulties to pierce the defense of Athletico-PR and finish from more dangerous places.

There were 15 shots from Flamengo (four from the small area, six from the large area and five from outside) against 17 shots from Coritiba (two from the small area, four from the large area and 11 from outside). Despite having shot more, Coritiba abused shots from outside the area and produced a much lower goal expectation. In the end, shots from outside the area are less likely to be converted into a goal. Of 41,419 shots collected from outside the area since the 2013 edition, only 1,184 turned into a goal (3 goals for every 100 shots).

Avail (2.00) 1-0 (0.84) Santos

Avaí confirmed their favoritism against Santos with a penalty converted at the beginning of the match. A penalty is the type of shot that is most likely to be converted into a goal. Of the 1,012 penalties charged and collected by the Statistical Spy since the 2013 edition, 775 hit the net (or 76.6% of the time).

The attacks were not very efficient. While Avaí produced enough to score two goals and only scored one, Santos was close to scoring a goal (0.84 xG) and did not score any.

Ceará finished 17 times in the match (eight from inside and nine from outside the area), produced an expectation of 1.30 xG, was efficient and scored three. Corinthians, with fewer shots (10) than Vozão, produced a slightly higher expectation (1.66 xG). That’s because he finished 70% of the time from inside the opponent’s area. However, he was not efficient in the attack and much less in the defense and ended up giving in to the turn.

If the game was repeated 10,000 times, Juventude would win 85% of the time (through 10,000 simulations of each completion of the match via the Monte Carlo method). There were 21 shots from Juventude: a missed penalty, two shots from the small area, 11 from the penalty area and seven from outside. These finishes resulted in an expectation of three goals (3.00 xG). Goiás, on the other hand, finished 15 times in the game and produced a low goal expectation of 0.59 xG. That’s because 10 out of 15 shots were from outside the area.

Efficient in attack, but not in their defenses. Each team produced a goal expectation (xG) lower than the goals scored. With only five shots in the match, São Paulo produced an expectation of a goal (1.00 xG). This because two of those five shots took place from inside the box: of 5,232 shots from the box since 2013, 1,851 turned into a goal (35.4% of the time). One of these shots also lacked the presence of the goalkeeper: of the 65 shots without a goalkeeper in this edition, 43 turned into a goal (66.2% of the time).

Fluminense, in turn, finished 13 times in the match (five from inside the penalty area and seven from outside), produced a goal expectation lower than the opponent’s (0.58 xG), but managed to score two and leave with the a tie.

Botafogo (0.84) 0-1 (2.49) Atlético-MG

Botafogo came to produce almost one goal (0.84 xG) in the match with 13 shots (only four from inside Atlético’s penalty area), while Atlético-MG, which dominated most of the game’s actions, produced enough to score at least two goals (2.49 xG) with 15 shots (three from the small area, five from the penalty area and seven from outside).

While Fortaleza managed to score the winning goal producing a goal expectation relatively close to reality (0.80 xG) with eight shots (five from the penalty area), Atlético-GO produced enough to score exactly one goal (1.00 xG), but he didn’t do it in 15 opportunities (only six from inside the opponent’s penalty area).

América-MG produced enough to score a little more than one goal (1.45 xG), but did not score in an incredible 24 attempts (14 from inside the area). Bragantino produced an expectation of 2.41 xG and scored three with 15 shots. Massa Bruta’s first six shots came from inside the area and three goals were scored. After staying safe with the score, he risked more from outside (7 of 9 shots after the third goal) and couldn’t extend.

The article will be updated throughout the week with the analysis of the game between Palmeiras and Cuiabá and the table comparing the expectations of goals scored, conceded and points with the championship table. You can find charts and reviews of other games on Stat Spy Twitter

The “Expected Goals” or “Goals Expectation” (xG) indicator is a consolidated metric in the data analysis that has as a reference more than 87 thousand shots registered by Espião Statístico in more than 3.5 thousand Brasileirões games since the edition of 2013.

The variables considered in the model are: (1) the distance and angle of the shot in relation to the goal; (2) if the shot was made face to face with the goalkeeper; (3) if it was made without the presence of the goalkeeper; (4) the body part used to complete; (5) whether the finishing was first-time, straightened or loaded; whether the kick was made with the player’s good or bad leg; (6) the origin of the play (penalty, corner, cross, direct foul, steal, throw-in, etc.); (7) whether assistance was provided from within the area; (8) the position in which the athlete plays; (9) kick force indicators; (10) the market value of teams in each season from website data transfermarkt (as proxy quality of the cast); (11) game time; (12) the age of the player; (13) the goalkeeper’s height in plays originating from overhead balls; (14) the difference in the score at the time of each submission.

As an example, for every hundred shots made by the half-moon, only seven saw a goal. So, considering only the distance of the shot, a half moon shot has a goal expectation (xG) of about 0.07. Each position on the field has a different expectation of a shot turning into a goal, which increases, for example, if it is a counterattack because there are fewer opponents to avoid the completion of the play. Each shot of each team receives a value and is added throughout the match to arrive at the total xG of a team in each game.