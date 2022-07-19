Inconclusive bid eliminated Galo against Flamengo; see VAR analysis

Hours after releasing the VAR audios in the match between Atlético x São Paulo, for the Brazilian Championship the CBF also published on its website this Monday (18) the video referee’s analysis of the game between Flamengo and Atlético, at Maracanã, on the 13th.

The match ended with a 2-0 victory for Flamengo and the elimination of Galo from the Copa do Brasil. The bids of the two goals of the Carioca team were reviewed by VAR, which kept the field decision.

In Flamengo’s first goal, the referee responsible for VAR in the match, Pablo Ramon Gonçalves, ignores the possibility of a foul committed by striker Pedro on Allan, from Atlético.

In the audio, Gonçalves communicates to the referee of the game, Wilton Pereira Sampaio. “Wilton, Pablo speaking. Reference hand, not foul. Field decision follows, nice goal.”

inconclusive image

In Flamengo’s 2-0, Arrascaeta headed the ball towards the goal, which hit the post and then goalkeeper Everson. There is doubt as to whether the ball has completely crossed the goal line.

Even VAR points out that the image is inconclusive and transfers the decision solely and exclusively to referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio, who validates the goal of Flamengo’s classification for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

“Wilton, it’s Pablo talking. I don’t have a clear picture, it’s the field decision, ok?”, said the VAR referee to Wilton, who asks: “Goal, right?”. Then the video referee Pablo Ramon Gonçalves confirms. “Goal!”.