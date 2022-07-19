Infinix Note 12 PRO 5G available on AliExpress at a killer price – All in Technology

Officially announced on the 8th of July, the Infinix Note 12 5G has finally officially started to be sold on ALiExpress. With advanced hardware and support for 5G networks, the device has a special launch price starting at R$

Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G

Speaking of specifications, the Infinix Note 12 5G features a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 92% frontal advantage. There is also a 6nm Dimensity 810 5G chipset combined with 8GB/128GB of RAM and storage. As a result, it promises high performance in more intensive tasks like gaming.

For photos, Infinix has added a 108MP main rear camera that works in tandem with two other 2MP sensors. The rest of the features include a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, Android 12 under the XOS 10.6 interface, and two audio outputs.

Infinix Note 12 Pro

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is for those who don’t really care about a 5G smartphone. Although it does not include the latest mobile technology, it impresses for being the first in the world to include MediaTek’s new 6nm Helio G99 chip. In addition, there are 256GB of storage to fit many apps and games.

Otherwise, this model is exactly the same as its 5G brother, including a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED display and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Furthermore, it brings more highlights like 108MP main camera, DTS stereo audio and up to 13GB RAM with the extended RAM feature.